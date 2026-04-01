Chase and Macy are hiking in the woods and stumble across a strange scene: dozens of plastic dolls hanging from the trees. Just as Chase is about to propose, he hears a noise and investigates it, coming face to face with Dolly - a massive person with a porcelain mask who brutally disfigures him.

As Macy sets off to search for Chase, she is abducted by Dolly who keeps her captive in her house, dressing her up and treating her like a child. But Macy wants out - she’s already been a baby before - with the psychotic, monstrous Dolly the only thing in her way to freedom. Can she defeat her and break free?

Wow.

It’s not very often I get to say that about a horror film. And I know this film is going to be divisive because it definitely has elements that some will enjoy, while others will hate. But one thing is certain, the filmmakers aimed for particular style and they absolutely nailed it.

When it comes to modern horror films, I liked In A Violent Nature. Sure, it had a weak final scene, but the rest of the film was pretty cool. This movie reminds me of that, combined with the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The reason is its presentation. For the better part of a decade or two, almost every film in every genre has been recorded on digital cameras. Every movie has this clean look - perfect colours, perfect lighting. It’s all the same.

But this film is recorded on 16mm. Proper film stock developed in a dark room. And it looks it too. It has that grainy feel to it with the distinctive colour palette associated with films who used the same stock as well. Colour is slightly muted and if it wasn’t for the use of mobile phones (that’s a cell phone for you Americans!), you would think this was a film from the 70s or 80s. The cars, the fashion, the interior setting of the house - it’s all pretty authentic.

Adding to that feeling is Dolly, the monster of the movie who very much reminded me of Leatherface, although far more menacing. Dolly never talks other than the occasional humming. So, she never really talks at all. My only real issue with her is that she lumbers around too quickly, getting from place to place without making any sound that would make Jason Voorhees proud of her.

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On top of the dread this movie instills by having Macy trapped in this house with Dolly and mysterious person locked in the next room, is the movie’s liberal use of gore. This is a body horror flick after all. We get to see a detached jaw in all its gory glory, as well as a scene of Macy biting off Dolly’s nipple.

Because we all knew that was going to happen the moment Dolly flopped out that massive mammary!

So far, the movie has nailed the look and feel of 70s horror, as well as featuring a rather menacing monster and good scenes of blood and gore.

But like all horror movies, it just does too many things to break you out of the believability moment. For starters, considering how Macy ends up escaping the house at the end of the film, why doesn’t she smash the glass of the locked door that is her only way out to freedom? Isn’t that the most obvious thing anyone would do if they were trapped in a house like that? I am not looking for a door I can simply just open - I am looking for ANY way out of that house.

I also wasn’t really a fan of the way the movie tried to present itself as a series of chapters. While I understand the director was using it as a way to help the audience to focus on a specific element for ten-or-so minutes; it never had that effect on me. This could be a side-effect of the fact that this film is adapted from a short movie, but I still feel the film would have been better off without them.

Something I did like was seeing American Pie’s Stifler in the movie. For those of you under 30, American Pie was a 1998 teen comedy with lots of naughty scenes that would never happen in a modern movie. One of the characters was the over-sexed Stifler, who’s mother in the film helped coin the popular MILF acronym! Sean William Scott is his name, and it’s great to see him in a movie like this. He is fantastic, as is Max Lindsey, the wrestler who plays Dolly. Other than Ethan Suplee, the rest of the cast is very ho-hum, including our final girl whose performance I didn’t quite gel with.

It is clear that this is a franchise in the making. The allusion to a sequel is thick and fast all over the ending of this film, so if you find yourself cheering on the character of Dolly and want to see her, and her wacky family, in more films, I don’t think you will need to wait too long.

As for me, I spent large parts of the movie absolutely loving it, and then absolutely hating it, which is reflected in my rating down below.

But before I leave this review, I had a shower thought that always bugs me when I watch movies like this. And it: how the hell does Dolly get money to buy food, pay the electricity and water bills and generally operate in day-to-day life in-between her killing sprees?

Am I thinking too hard about useless things?

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Rod Blackhurst

STARRING Max Lindsey, Fabianne Therese, Seann William Scott

ORIGINAL TITLE Dolly

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN USA

RELEASE DATE 6 March 2026

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