Suffering depression after the death of her young child, a mother finds an old life-sized doll at an antique market and begins to treat it as a replacement. When she falls pregnant again, the doll is pushed to the back of the cupboard.

While playing, her new daughter finds the doll and they instantly become friends, but strange and violent incidents occur, and no matter how hard they try to get rid of the doll, it continues to torment them.

Dolls are one of the horror movie staples, alongside zombies. And the variety of doll movies is wide. From life-like killer dolls in Chucky and Bobby (from The Doll 3), to creepy Annabelle and Brahms, that ugly doll from the Mongolian movie, super creepy M3gan, the entire cast of Puppetmaster, Billy from Saw and all those millions of cheapo doll horror flicks that can be found on Fawesome and Tubi, doll horror movies are a dime a dozen.

There’s not so many Japanese ones though - and I am not sure Japanese Doll/Horror Doll is really counted consider the doll is a human in costume - so the hype for this one was real.

That and the fact it has Masami Nagasawa in it. She’s a Japanese darling and if you’re a horror fan, you’ll remember her from the zombie film I Am a Hero and the sci-fi hit Before We Vanish. Or maybe from the recently released Shin Ultraman, and I don’t care what anyone says but that was an awesome film, especially when she turns into a giant!

Now, for the Western audience, the obvious comparison to be made here will be with Annabelle, and while I understand there was a new movie in that franchise released this year, I haven’t seen an Annabelle movie in over 10 years, so I am not sure what I have missed or where they are up to now. I just find it odd that a movie that supposed to be based on a real doll keep finding itself in new scenarios with new owners, but that’s an issue for another day.

What this movie brings to the crowded genre is J-horror charm. The opening of the movie feels like a family film, then quickly turns into a bit of mystery before settling into the horror thriller mode. But all while this happens, there is an air of Japanese politeness about it. At one stage I thought the doll was about to apologies to the audience for the washing machine jump scare.

But in order to find enough content to fill is unnaturally long 110-minute running time, the movie takes a shift into deep thriller territory when it realises that it can’t keep up the family drama moments for too much longer. The doll burning scene is just a ruse to add more runtime and pop in an unnecessary kill that feels out of place. Why should the doll want to kill the guy who just saved her from being toast?

But thankfully the movie saves itself with a few genuinely creepy moments and two stand-out cameos.

All the scenes where it’s alluded that Aya, the doll, is real - such as when she runs into the parent’s bed or jumps onto the back of the grandmother - brought a real chill down my spine. And it’s really hard for a horror movie to do that to me. Likewise, the quick flashes of Aya’s real face, such as the aforementioned washing machine scene and the polaroid scene, had the skin on my arm turn all goosebump-y.

Even that creepy scene with the garbage truck when Mai shoulder charges her mother while holding Aya was so suitably Japanese creepy. It’s the kind of creepy that Japan excels at.

Then we have the two cameos of Tetsushi Tanaka - from Shin Ultraman none-the-less - as the analogue doll expert who timely injury in the movie excellently foreshadows the ending, and Ken Yasuda (pictured above) as the super-skeptical police investigator. As a bonus, those two share two scenes together!

But as much as I can heap praise onto this film, in the end something felt not quite right. It had a great ending, albeit fully dramatic when Kanda realises the mistake he made, and the movie never had to rely on any flashy visuals, CGI or other such nonsense to craft a suitably creepy world.

It was just 20 minutes too long and had a few tacked-on story elements it didn’t need. It’s not a must-watch for me, but it could be for you.

CREEP-O-METER:

One of the creepiest movies you’ll watch this year. Several moments in this film genuinely gave me goosebumps or a chill down my spine. Those moments are brief, but well worth it.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Shinobu Yaguchi

STARRING Masami Nagasawa, Koji Seto, Tetsushi Tanaka

ORIGINAL TITLE ドールハウス

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Dollhouse

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 13 June 2025

