After a young woman mysteriously disappears, her Aunt calls upon Detective Kien for assistance in solving the case after the village chief refuses to make any effort. At the same time, an unexplained series of headless corpses keep appearing, spooking the villagers.

As the detective investigates, he unravels an intricate tale of cover-ups and double-crosses as he successfully solves both cases.

Oh boy, it appears I am against the grain on this film, and I am fine with that. I am not going to pretend I liked this film or found it enjoyable. It’s too long, too dramatic and at times just pointless.

My first, and biggest, issue with this film is that it’s not a horror movie. Never put the word ‘horror’ in your movie title, because that creates a high expectation. This movie failed that test. A lot of you might be sitting there thinking “what are you smoking Dan, it’s about a ghost killing people!”

To that I say: that element is the secondary plot of the film, and it didn’t even need to be there since the Detective was there to investigate the case of a missing girl, not a gaggle of headless corpses. And at large chunks of the movie, that whole sub-plot (which is odd to call the title of the film a sub-plot) is forgotten about.

It does get resolved at the end of the film, but by that point the missing girl case has been solved and quite frankly I just wanted the movie to end.

Then there is the comedy. Was this movie supposed to be funny, or is this some kind of weird trope in Vietnamese cinema to lighten the mood. I will admit, I have only seen a handful of Vietnamese horror film, and with the exception of The Sisters (CAM) and Kumanthong, I haven’t found them enjoyable at all. But none of them tried to add this forced humour that this movie has done.

On a side note, who is the person who translated the film in English? Do you really expect us to believe that these villagers, especially the noble ones, were dropping f-bombs in casual conversations?

At least when we see this so-called ‘ghost’, it looks impressively creepy. But I stand by my claim that this isn’t a horror film. It’s a thriller mystery movie that seems to be heavily inspired by Chinese horror cinema, if you can read between the lines of what I am saying there.

That’s not to say the movie was bad, it has its moments where it’s quite fun. But I was expecting a horror film - that’s the expectation when you add the word to the title - and what I got was a movie version of Columbo with some fake supernatural elements. And I am scared to think now that this will be a franchise.

GENRE Horror Thriller Mystery

DIRECTOR Victor Vũ

STARRING Quốc Huy, Ngọc Diệp, Minh Anh

ORIGINAL TITLE Thám Tử Kiên: Kỳ Án Không Đầu

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Detective Kien: The Headless Horror

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Vietnam

RELEASE DATE 25 April 2025

