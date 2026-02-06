Set not too long after the previous movie, Yad is now pregnant and returns to the family home while her husband is away on a business trip. At the same time, Yee celebrates losing her last baby tooth, which is thrown onto the roof of the family house.

But wouldn’t you know it, another spirit returns to attack the family, taking Yee’s tooth and then possessing the youngest family member (again), whisking her away to a forbidden forest.

Yak, Sarge, Yos and Yod team up and head into the forest to fight the evil spirit and the village shaman who resurrected her, as well as rescue Yee and Yad in the process. Because a family that gets possessed and fights spirits together, stays together!

The first Death Whisperer movie is one of my all-time favourite Thai horror movies. It’s a bit long and bit slow in the beginning, but it crafted such a strong family dynamic that make us feel like this was a real, genuine family. We rode their ups and downs, mourned when Yam died, and in the sequel we celebrated that Yad was about to get married. Even if her wedding banquet was interrupted by a small case of possession!

Throughout the last two movies, it’s been Yak - the Ash from Evil Dead inspired main character - who been the glue that binds everything together. His unwavering dedication to protecting his family only matched by his love of hunting and defeating ghosts!

But now we are three movies in - which, can I just point out, is three movies in three years, that’s an insane output - and my first reaction was: not again! Why is Yee being possessed again!

And this reaction was not a good one to have.

One of my only criticisms of the first two movies was their length. The first was over 2 hours, while the second one trimmed it down a few minutes but was still too long. This third movie comes in at a more comfortable 1h 44m, but it also feels too long.

The second movie took a shift into more action horror, and on reflection I think I enjoyed that direction. This movie moves back into feeling like the first movie. A steady introduction where I found myself smiling ear-to-ear at the opening dinner table scene. I was happy to see the family, sans Yam of course, back together and sharing their excitement of a new family member about to be born.

But the movie peaks about 15 minutes later in the school scene when Yee punches her classmate in the face. That’s the feisty Yee we all remember! Then her possession occurs, the brothers come to the rescue and BANG! The scene ends and Yad is back at home with no explanation why.

There is an ouija board scene which then leads us to the forbidden forest and two mysterious characters we’re not sure we can trust. And this is when the movie needed to stop and go “hold on, does this all make sense?”

Yad doesn’t feel like Ash anymore, rather he has developed his own characteristics. But I want him to be Ash. Because that’s who he is supposed to be. Maybe it was the translation that actually changed his personality, and I should be expressing my disappointment at the English subtitler? Thankfully they’ve taken the criticisms from the previous film and reduced the amount of swear words!

Then there are the effects. A year between movies doesn’t give much time for the effects team to do all they need to do, nor does it give much scope in the script for effects heavy scenes. While the make-up is cool - the shaman especially looks awesome - the CGI is weak. The giant snake scene? Yeah we could have done without that.

And as seems to be the norm for modern horror movies, the digital blood spray. Yuck, yuck, yuck. And there are several scenes involving characters being impaled - such as a stick of wood to the head or a hand through the chest - that look awful.

This isn’t a bad film, not at all. It just doesn’t really feel like a Death Whisperer movie, which is odd because the spirit in this movie actually uses whispering to put the characters into a trance!

It’s good, but not great.

And by the way, nice product placement 7-Up! Really subtle.

CREEP-O-METER:

Mostly CGI used for anything bloody or scary, with some excellent make-up effects on the spirit and her minions. Not particularly scary or thrilling.

GENRE Horror Action

DIRECTOR Narit Yuvaboon, Thanadet Pradit

STARRING Nadech Kugimiya, Ongart Cheamcharoenpornkul, Nutthacha Padovan

ORIGINAL TITLE ธี่หยด 3

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Death Whisperer 3

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Thailand

RELEASE DATE 30 September 2025

