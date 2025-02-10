Set three after the original film, older brother Yak and his Sarge have been ghost hunting in the villages near by hoping to find the spirit who killed his younger sister Yam. Following a lead, they head into a lush forest where the spirit resides.

At the same time, Yak’s family is preparing for the wedding of his sister Yad, and now every member of the family is ready to fight the spirit when she rears her ugly head trying to ruin her special day.

The first Death Whisperer movie was a delightful surprise. It was more of a family drama film with a horror overtone, but this movie changes that tone completely with far more action, more horror scenes and, in my humble opinion, one of the best child possession scenes I’ve seen in a horror flick for a very long time.

The director of the first movie had made no secret that Yam was heavily inspired by Ash from the Evil Dead, complete with the blue shirt half tucked in and shot gun. That inspiration is still alive and well, and now with the main spirit given more screen time, we can see the inspiration of that franchise in the spirit design there as well.

But make no mistake, this movie is not an Evil Dead clone.

The shift to a more action focus doesn’t harm the film though. We still follow the rest of the family, and they carry the second half of the movie when we are finally introduced to some genuinely spooky scenes. Personally, I liked the broken tiles scene, as well as Yee’s excellent possession scene that must have been an absolute riot for the young actress to film. Good job there!

However, I am not a fan of the English translation provided by Netflix on this one. For some reason, the translator has decided to pile on the strong language, completely out of alignment with the first movie and making everyone, including the spirit, sound very foul mouthed. It’s actually quite hilarious reading the subtitles and trying to see if I can believe that a spirit would be cursing Yak.

But I really liked the ending, and I liked the cannon fodder of useless characters earmarked for brutal murder in the forest. I could see that coming as soon as those characters were introduced, but I didn’t care. They had pretty gory death so if you like digital blood, then you’ll like this.

Just like the first movie, I loved the sequel. I give this an easy 4 ghosts out of 5!

Genre Horror Thriller

Director Taweewat Wantha

Starring Nadech Kugimiya, Ongart Cheamcharoenpornkul, Denise Jelilcha Kapaun

Original Title ธี่หยด 2

Alternative Title Death Whisperer 2, Tee Yod 2

Country of Origin Thailand

Release Date 7 November 2024

