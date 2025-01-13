Death Forest 5 - English Subtitles
Finally, you can enjoy this film with better English Subtitles than the version floating around.
This was a lot of fun to do, only because now I can finally understand what this movie is about.
While I offer this file for free for all to enjoy, if you feel so kind, you can leave a Super Thanks (tip) on the video below. I don’t have a Patreon or Kofi account, so this is the next best thing.
Link to Google Drive with subtitle file.
Instructions:
Click the link above
Click the download button
Open up your copy of the movie in either VLC or Pot Player (recommended) and add this subtitle track to the film
NOTE: This version syncs with the 1H-33M-05S version (RSG) of the film. Any other length may require re-syncing of the subtitle file
If you know of a good website that can host this file, please leave me a comment below.
** NOTE: Please just download the file. Do not request share access to the folder, you will be denied **
** PLEASE DON’T ASK WHERE TO DOWNLOAD THE MOVIE **
** COMMENTS WILL BE IGNORED **