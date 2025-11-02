A trio of college students attempt to solve a mysterious case involving the deaths of three young children in their house complex. The only links seem to be a series of clown drawings and a music box.

With the help of a spirit medium, they delve into the background of the mysterious clown so they can defeat him before he takes any more victims!

Well, this does feel like Indonesia’s version of IT, although it predates the remake by two years, and it’s debatable whose clown looks scarier! This movie came out at a time when Indonesia was still in their creative, non-religious horror movie phase where they weren’t afraid to try out wacky ideas.

This is directed by the same guy behind the Danur series, KKN and the controversial Sugar Mill (Pabrik Gula), so you know he’s got the whole “scare the teen audience” element right in this one, but that’s about as far as this one goes. Lots of annoying talking, bickering and pranking and not enough scares.

Although what is there, such as the scene where Kayla hallucinates cutting her fingers off, is quite good, it’s just not enough for a horror hound looking for an alternative to Pennywise.

And I really hated how the six and seven year old children in this movie were creating perfectly accurate crayon portraits of the clown. We know the art department did that, we aren’t stupid!

2 Ghosts

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Awi Suryadi

STARRING Daniel Topan, Ratu Felisha, Aurélie Moeremans

ORIGINAL TITLE Badoet

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Clown Of The Dead

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 12 November 2015

