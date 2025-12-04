Don’t want to read? Watch a video of this article here .

Every Asian horror movie fan knows who Sadako is. The unfortunate young girl from The Ring series of Japanese horror movies who met an untimely demise at the bottom of a well and returned to the human world to haunt and kill people via a videotape.

It was perfect late 90s horror!

Sadako and The Ring franchise is full of deep lore, multiple movie sequels, prequels, spin offs and reboots. There are TV series, books and novels all which go into some detail about her and her backstory.

It’s almost guaranteed that when something is popular, it’s going to get copied. And since China has a reputation for unauthorised copying, it seems only logical that filmmakers would have taken advantage of her popularity to name their films after her and trick her large fanbase.

Many times when I see lists of “The Ring” and “Sadako” movies, I see some or all of the following six Chinese films also listed. Most of the time, the authors of the lists have either never seen the films or never understood the role of Sadako within them.

This article aims to settle any discourse about these six Chinese films and answer the following questions once and for all: Are these Chinese movies related, in any way, to Sadako? Should they be included on a list of movies about Sadako and should you watch them?

Watch the video of this article here:

But before we dive into the films, let’s establish who/what Sadako is, and what makes a movie a “Sadako” film.

I believe it should contain or reference all of the following:

The original vengeful ghost/spirit with the name Sadako Yamamura. (I will not accept the American or Korean versions of this character)

The fact she was murdered and thrown into a well

The fact her curse against a person begins when they watch the “cursed videotape” which contain an image of a ring, which is recognised as the top of the well from Sadako’s perspective at the bottom

In later movies, the cursed videotape can also be found as a digital file and on the internet

After watching the tape, the victim receives a phone call informing them of how long they have to live (ie 7 days in the original, 24 hours in the latest version)

The curse can be passed on by making a copy of the video and ensuring another person watches it before the original victim dies

Sadako coming out of a TV screen or monitor to kill her victim

Elements I will not accept in isolation that the character is Sadako. What I mean by this is that if all of the above points are not present, then the points below do not verify the character is Sadako.

A girl in a long white dress with a long black hair. This is a very generic ghost image and is not enough evidence to support the character is Sadako

The exaggerated “eye” visual

The character being named “Sadako” - and this reason will make sense as we explore the Chinese films.

SADAKO RETURNED (2018) 贞子归来

Surely, it’s got the name Sadako in the title! It just HAS to be a Sadako film, right?

This low budget, hard to find 2018 film (incorrectly listed as 2016 on TMDb) with a run time of just over 61 minutes, is unfortunately not a Sadako movie, regardless of what the movie’s poster would lead you to believe.

But it tries really hard to convince the audience that it could be. In fact, if you were to really explore this movie properly, it would technically have more in line with Sadako vs Kayako.

You’re probably wonder why. Firstly, let’s explore what the movie is about. Two Japanese sisters are vying for the attention of a man - those two sisters are named Zhenzi, or 贞子 Sadako in Japanese, and Chuanzi, or 川子 Kawako in Japanese but this can also be pronounced as Kayako.

Sensing that the man will chose Sadako, Kawako drugs her and locks her alive in a wooden box, where she subsequently dies and develops a grudge. Somewhere along the line Kawako also dies, but this isn’t shown in the film.

Fast forward a few years and a young man carrying a banged-up projector finds the locked box and opens it up, releasing the spirit of Sadako - and for some reason Kawako - into the projector. While in the projector, the two spirits use magnetic forces to create a cursed video.

For some reason he leaves the projector behind, and it is found by another man who brings it to China and gives it to his kid, who uses it to show a movie to his classmates. This releases the spirit and kills almost all of them 7 days later. The man then sells the projector at a secondhand market where its unknowingly bought by the same man who lost it. I should note that its now 30 years in the future - and this is a hard concept to understand as these types of projectors weren’t 30 years old at the time of creating this movie. But anyway, its a plot hole you need to ignore.

The man gives the projector to his cousin, who uses it for a presentation at her work where, again, it unleashes the cursed video and people die.

The man and his assistant then hunt down the seller of the projector where they find out about the Sadako and Kawako. Then the movie gets ridiculous. Sadako takes human form, and starts cooking for the man while her sister Kawako corners them in his apartment and tries to kill them all.

The movie then ends with a reveal that the whole thing is a brainchild of an amateur author who is writing his first novel.

For a 61-minute film, it’s a real brain spin. It has some hilarious CGI effects that look like they’ve been ripped from a video game. The movie starts with decent production values, and by the end their budget is clearly stretched when the final scene appears to not even be recorded with a microphone.

But you’re thinking: this does sound a lot like a Sadako movie. Let me explain why it’s not and should never be considered one.

First, the filmmaker has deliberated used the Chinese versions of the names for Sadako and Kayako, but added a completely new lore where they are sisters. Sadako isn’t drowned in a well either.

There is no video tape in this film, instead it’s been replaced with a projector that contains a cursed video within it. There is also no phone call to advise the victim of their death in 7 days, however the victims still die after 7 days. Sadako never comes out of a TV, instead she does come out of a mobile phone which is explained as something to do with electromagnetic fields.

Also, Sadako seems to be ‘real’ in this movie. She picks flowers and cooks food, except when she tries to eat, she turns all digital.

It has the generic look but ramps up her hair all the way to the floor. We also see her face regularly too. The lore has been changed, and really the only thing that’s vaguely the same is the concept of the cursed video and dying after 7 days. Also, as a bonus easter egg, one of the characters in the movie is watching a pirated version of the Japanese The Ring movie too. It’s still not counted though.

Follow me on "X"

SADAKO VS DIXIAN (2017) 贞子大战碟仙

Released in the same year as the Japanese release of Sadako vs Kayako, surely this is a real cross-over movie featuring our favourite Japanese yurei?

I think you know the answer though.

This is yet another very low budget, student-style production that was all the vibe in China in 2017 - see the movie Dead Space which is a shot for shot remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street also released in the same year.

In this horrible, horrible movie - and by horrible, I mean quality, not actual horror - a group of dumbass teens are having a party to celebrate something (I can’t remember, its been a while since I’ve seen this one), then they decide to play the plate fairy game, which is like an Ouija Board but instead of calling Bixian (the Pen Fairy, we will get to her later), they call Dixian, the plate fairy.

A bit more backstory here, there is a popular guy at this party that the girls like. He has just come back from Japan where his girlfriend died. He isn’t really looking to hook up, but the girls are. So, they fake a few deaths, pretend the ghost of the dead girlfriend is real and try and scare each other. One of the ghosts they pretend to be is Sadako. The other ghost is Dixian - hence the title of the movie.

It’s slightly more complex than this, but you know the drill. There is no videotape here, or any of the Sadako lore other than some throat gurgling, which could be anything by now. Most likely it was the producer realising he was going to make his money back, and more, by promoting this as a Sadako movie and tricking dummies on the internet into watching it. Ka-ching!

If your standard is “chick in a white dress” - then you need to brush up a bit more on your Sadako lore. Watch it instead for all the cute girls in school uniforms.

THE PERILOUS INTERNET RING (2020) 网络凶铃

Originally set to release in 2019, then early 2020, it was then delayed until Halloween later that year due to COVID, not only does this movie have the word “Ring” in the title, but it was also directed by J-horror icon Norio Tsuruta, the man responsible for prequel movie Ring 0 from 2000.

But also, the movie’s official Portuguese title is Sadako Resurrected, while its Spanish release is known as The Ring Resurrected.

Surely, this is a Sadako movie, right?

Well again, I am the bearer of very bad (or very good) news for you. This has ABSOLUTELY nothing to do with Sadako or The Ring movies, even though there was a promotional teaser video feature Tsuruta and Sadako crawling out of a well.

In a nutshell, this movie is about chapters of an online novel that slowly release to individual readers. Each reader receives a chapter that tailored to them, that when read transports them into some kind of dream like world where they are killed by a mysterious character.

And what does that mysterious character look like? Well… Sadako. And why? Well the obvious answer is Tsuruta, but it’s got something to do with a character who dies in the film while wearing a long white dress also sporting long black hair. This girl was the crush of the author of the online novel, and alongside her father, he uses her final image in his stories to scare the people he feels are responsible for her death.

Yeah, this is a very typical Chinese horror movie.

It blends a story about AI content creation and online bullying. And real life bullying too. It’s an average film, and far better than the first two movies on the list, but not a film to hunt down and watch if you’re a Sadako fan.

It has the visual look, and it even has the eye scene. But there is none of her lore or rules of how she kills her victims here. Don’t be tricked by flashy marketing.

Follow me on "Bluesky"

BUNSHINSABA VS SADAKO (2016) 笔仙大战贞子

Now we are getting into the good stuff. The three movies that come oh-so-close but still don’t quite reach the criteria we are looking for. But this trilogy is a lot of fun.

There are three movies in this series from Zhonglele Productions, who have gone onto make lots and lots of Chinese monster and creature features, as well as Tony Jaa’s 2024 theatrical kung-fu action flick Striking Rescue.

I don’t believe this movie was ever released theatrically, however stranger things have happened. In this film, a bullied schoolgirl gets revenge on her tormentors by sending them a link to the cursed video hosted on an online platform.

The bully watches the video, Sadako comes after her - virtually immediately - and then comes after her friends. The poor girl realises she needs to find a way to stop the madness, so her friends use an Ouija Board and called upon Bixian the Pen Fairy for help. Bixian defeats Sadako, but now they have a new problem - they can’t get rid of Bixian.

The girl’s new boyfriend then enlists the help of a professor on campus (who appears in all three movies) for assistance, and his bright idea is to don a type of VR helmet that transports both of them into the spirit word where they can defeat Bixian.

But in the end it’s all part of her therapy session where none of what actually happens was real. Or was it? Because the post-credit sequence hilariously and deliberately adds some ambiguity!

In this film we have the cursed tape, albeit in online form, and the appearance of Sadako. We don’t have the countdown or the lore.

So while this isn’t Sadako - it’s more SINO: Sadako in Name Only - this is still a very cool Chinese horror film and actually one of the rare movies I will recommend people to watch.

It’s got some really cool moments in it, and it has the cursed tape, but its not the Sadako you know and love. Her VS fight with Bixian is quite funny - its like two chickens flying around the screen, but Sadako eventually takes a back step in this movie as it turns its focus onto stopping Bixian.

Watch the full movie below, with our exclusive Shockmania custom made English Subtitles (yes, I am aware other shitty YT channels have reuploaded my video…)

BUNSHINSABA VS SADAKO 2 (2017) 笔仙大战贞子2

This is the Chinese movie most people know and love, and with good reason - it continues on the fun of the first movie and amplifies it to the max. Or at least to 9.

The movie starts off with a bunch of super cute girls deciding to watch the cursed video and releasing Sadako into their world. One of these girls is very highly strung - I mean she’s worst than a cat who hides when it sees its own shadow - and slowly her friends are killed by our long haired fiend.

After a few of them have died - including a very creative scene involving an old tube monitor ending up on a guys head, she enlists the help of the professor from the first movie, who tells her that Bixian can assist. They conduct an Ouija Board ceremony and Bixian is released to fight Sadako. And a pretty glorious fight too involving Sadako commanding a bunch of clay warrior statues and bringing them to life.

But Bixian is not quite strong enough in this film, and Sadako comes after her in her world, so the crew don the helmets again and dive into Bixian’s timeline. One thing to note with these movies is that Bixian is based on a person in the movie world. In part one she was the spirit of a girl who was killed in a music room, and in part 2 she is the spirit of a bride who was buried alive with her dead husband as part of some kind of ghost wedding.

The final fight in Bixian’s timeline against Sadako - where she comes out of a well - is really well done, highlighted by an impeccably timed joke from the professor and an appropriate head tilt of disapproval from Bixian in response.

Of all the three movies, this is as close to Sadako as you will get, and if I was to pick one of these six movies as the most Sadako-like, then this would be it.

But it’s still not Sadako.

Oh, and how does this one end you might be asking? Well our main character is actually a mental patient in a hospital, and all the characters in the movie are just people she has met in real life who have taken a role in her delusion.

This has the cursed tape, Sadako comes out of monitors (including a mobile phone) and projects herself onto picture frames. She even comes out of a well at the end of the film. But it’s still not the Sadako you know and love. It’s close though.

BUNSHINSABA: HOICHI THE EARLESS (2021) 笔仙怪谈

The final movie in the trilogy, sporting a hilarious sub-name that make no sense considering Hoichi the Earless isn’t in this film, is the most insane of them all, because in this film Sadako is a good guy.

Yes. She’s not a bad guy anymore, but wholly here for good.

I love this film, and what I love the most about it is how it doesn’t take itself seriously at all. Even when it tries to take itself seriously, it’s so ridiculously over the top that you’ll be in stitches more than in fear.

After a failed suicide attempt, Yumei stumbled across a statue on the street. Unbeknownst to her, it’s a Kumanthong - a kind of statue make from the fetus of dead male child, used in black magic in South East Asia. She accidentally - and it really is an accident - makes a blood sacrifice to the statue and it unleash the spirit within called Jaroona.

Jaroona starts causing a bit of chaos, including killing a few of Yumei’s friends and enemies, so she enlists the help of our goofy professor from the first two movies for assistance. His advice, as always, is to enlist the help of Bixian - who in this movie is Yumei’s sister. But Jaroona can do something cool in this movie - she can shapeshift.

So you’re asking - where is Sadako this time? Well, the reason this movie had it’s name changed from Bunshinsaba VS Sadako 3 to this is because Sadako’s role is very different in this film. You see, Bixian is not strong enough to defeat Jaroona, but the professor thinks that with the help of Sadako, they can defeat her together.

The problem is, they need to convince Sadako to help them.

Cue the cursed tape and a lot of flying around and fighting. Until the two spirits realize they’re on the same side.

This movie has some decent CGI, a fun story, an impressive world built around Sadako (although nowhere near accurate to her lore) and an ending that very palatable for Chinese horror movies.

But Sadako’s role is quite small in this film.

She doesn’t appear until later in the movie, but is called with the cursed tape and does appear from the TV screen. There is also a well scene in this movie too, but the lore sections where Bixian needs to visit her world to get her help aren’t accurate. This is another SINO movie.

There you have it. The six Chinese horror movies with Sadako in them that are NOT Sadako movies and shouldn’t be included on any lists of Sadako films.

I hope this article has help you out a bit.

Leave a comment