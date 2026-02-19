GUEST REVIEWER: Antony. Leave them a comment of support down below.

This review appeared on our Discord review channel on February 15, 2026.

Children of the Night (also known as Limbo) centers around a secluded colony of child-vampires between the ages of 4 and 120, who were all the victims of shameless adult vampires.

They are led by a formidable and deeply religious ex-nurse whose destiny in life is to find these ‘lost souls’ and raise them in her colony.

Through religious teachings and rituals adapted from Catholicism, and the occasional visit to local towns for blood, she prepares the children for what God had in mind for them…

Join the SHOCKMANIA Discord Group NOW!!!

This is part Neverland, part Let The Right One In; Children of the Night/Limbo is a fascinating vampire tale from Argentina, its ideas towering over its budget and direction.

The rites and trials of a child vampire colony are explored in surreal, playful, bloody fashion that transcends an aimlessly-paced messily-artful plot. The movie's twisted fairy-tale narrative manages to squeeze a lot into its runtime, initial mystery (though obvious to us), a vampire hunter feud, Bram Stoker, a network of vampire sanctuaries, a diligent charismatic matriarch, there is also unique takes on vampire lore, and more.

Despite the small budget, director Ivan Noel delivers a great movie, even unnerving moments & visuals, there’s even stuff like a creepily commanding kid guiding his flock of kid vampires, and sheep-sucking children.

The movie's ravenous blood-splattered finale sure is brutal! Any movie whose final act includes children vampires and an intestine jump rope with deserves at least four stars.

RATING

GHOST Rating - 4/5

(Special note from The Arty Dans: As the webmaster of Shockmania, I just wanted to post that this post reflects our reviewer’s opinion. But The Arty Dans still holds true to the fact that he hates vampire movies!)

GENRE Comedy Horror

DIRECTOR Iván Noel

STARRING Ana María Giunta, Sabrina Ramos, Gregorio Muñoz

ORIGINAL TITLE Limbo

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Children of the Night

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Argentina

RELEASE DATE 2 February 2014

Leave a comment