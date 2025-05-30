If there is one thing that Chinese horror movies are good for, it’s the fact that they’re so terrible they can barely be called horror.

But they are good for one more thing - making fun of! And that’s exactly what we are going to do as we take a far too detailed look at a movie that hardly deserves to be spoken about.

This is "Campus Mystery” from 2015, a typically low-budget theatrically released Chinese horror movie that came out during the height of the Chinese horror boom, featuring a cast of wildly attractive 20 somethings pretending to be first year university students, bad voice dubbing and lip syncing and an ending that I’ve never seen before in Chinese horror movies.

Because you know, there are only really three ways Chinese horror movies can end:

The person has a mental illness and is taking medication that is altering their perception, usually coupled with someone always playing tricks on them The person is dreaming, hallucinating or is under hypnosis A person, or group of people, are wearing masks to hide their identities to scare the main characters into thinking they are going insane or that a ghost is after them.

This movie has a bit of mixture of two of those ways, but it adds an incredible reason at the end that poorly ties everything together. It’s ridiculous, so let’s check out what the movie is actually about and then have a look at the so-called scary moments, and also try and deconstruct that ending.

This movie is about a girl called Song Duoduo, a first year psychology student who is also a member of some kind of ‘Horror Club’, even though she is utterly terrified of anything even remotely scary, so her membership of this club makes very little sense.

The club meets frequently to discuss horror topics and to go on treasure hunts of the abandoned building on their campus to look for trinkets. The reason the building is abandoned, even though it’s still stocked with medical props in-between all the graffiti, is because it’s rumoured that a female senior killed herself there.

Duoduo has a re-occurring dream, strangely shown in the third person which is a red herring meant to indicate that she’s not a participant of the activities that occur. In this dream she witnesses four masked people - the assumption is they are all female - sitting around a table in a hotel room playing the Pen Fairy Ouija board game.

Follow me on "X"

Since its the summer break, there is no one else at the campus except for every single member of the Horror Club. Also, even though its summer break, Duoduo has an exam in 2 weeks’ time. She receives a mysterious postcard, and then decides she wants to take a short holiday before her exam. But she doesn’t want to holiday at the location of the postcard, rather she wants to go to the opposite place.

She announces this to the other Horror Club members, and not only do they decide to tag along with her, but they also manage to convince her to go to a different location - unbeknownst to Duoduo, it’s the location from the postcard!

Follow me on "Bluesky"

They arrive at the location, ominously called Demon Island, or South Island, and Duoduo is attacked by a coconut vendor! They check into the only hotel that’s still open at the time and the owner gives them all a white mask. Apparently it’s a tradition of the island - but in reality these masks are cheap paper mâché, mass produced pieces of crap. Later that night, they witness a group of people performing a burial on the beach.

The next day Duoduo ends up in the postcard shop where a little girl called Tuantuan recognises her. She tells her that she remembers her from last year and shows her some photos - specifically of her with a girl called Lin Lu. She recognises that name as the girl who sent her the postcard.

Now, something I should have mentioned already is that Duoduo is suffering from memory loss and can’t recall anything from more than a year ago. How handy is that? Well, you’ll find out later how handy it is!

Duoduo asks the hotel owner if he remembers her, and he is very vague with his answer. So the four friends decide to play the Pen Fairy game to see if they can find out what’s going on with Duoduo. Hilariously, the group uses a massive oversized novelty pencil to perform this task. The pencil reveals that it’s the spirit of Lin Lu, the name that’s been terrorizing Duoduo all movie!

And now parts of Duoduo’s memory starts to come back. She remembers she was here at Demon Island a year ago. She remembers meeting a girl called Lin Lu who told her that she was also going to study in the same university. And we now find out that the three people she is on holiday with are somehow this girl’s friends and have bought Duoduo to this island to harass her into telling them the truth about what happened to her.

So dumb, right?

The best part of the movie - and I use that term very loosely - is the reveal of what happened. Duoduo and Lin Lu, along with two other girls, hear a story that there is buried treasure on this island, so before they all split and go their merry-ways, they decide they will go for a hike in the mountains to find it. How ridiculous, right?

Well it gets better.

On this glorious expedition, they uncover a tiny field of barely growing plants. These plants are… DUN DUN… DRUGS!!! And the fiendish, criminal masterminds behind this pathetic looking crop will do anything to protect it. One by one, all the girls are killed, with Duoduo ending up being hit by car. We then see a man on a trawler dumping the bodies into the water, but we can see that Duoduo is still alive.

The guy selling coconuts can also see this, and he dives into water to save her. Even though she was awake and could have swum herself. But let’s ignore that plot hole for the sake of this movie.

Back in the “real world”, Duoduo ends up back at that pathetic plantation being chased by someone in a mask. This person in the mask is desperate to kill her, and the reason is because it’s Lin Lu’s sister (and the leader of the Horror Club at the university!), and she wants answers!

But then, the hotel manager saves the day and knocks her out! Why? What is he doing there? Well, would you believe he is the criminal mastermind behind all the drugs. We also find out that Duoduo’s dad paid him off to never reveal what happened to her the year prior. Confusing, right?

Anyway, believe it or not, coconut guy saves the day again.

In the end we have no ghosts, no real scares and a plot involving a bunch of dumb teenage girls stumbling across a crop of drugs and being killed by the drug lord who owns it. One of the girls’ escapes, loses her memory and then returns to the island a year later with three other people who are desperate to know the truth about their missing friend, only for us all to find out that the coconut vendor is the real hero of the day.

I’ve badly tried to deconstruct that ending for you, and in a nutshell that more or less what occurs in this film. But what about all the creepy scary moments? Since we know there are no ghosts, what the heck was going on?

Let’s check out some of the key so-called scary moments in the film.

Firstly, the opening Ouija board scene of the film - that’s all just Duoduo’s dreams mixed in with her lack of memory of the incident. She knows something happened, but she can’t quite figure it out.

The next creepy moment occurs when the members of the horror club have to enter the abandoned building to get their trinkets. Since there is story about a girl who committed suicide in the building, the members of the club - and Lin Lu’s sister dressed up in white with a mask on - use this opportunity to scare Duoduo. In this scene, Duoduo ends up fainting and is “rescued” by everyone else. It’s awesome how it makes no sense when the end is revealed and the characters explain what they did to her. This scene is a great example of why Chinese horror movie restrictions suck.

There is another scene at the 20-odd minute mark where Duoduo is studying alone when she feels a hand on her leg, she turns around and she can see an apparition rising from the floor tiles. This is the only computer effect in the film, and is very cheesy. Now you have to think, since you know the answer of who is scaring her, how could these guys possibly pull this effect off? Well my only guess is that they’re relying on her fragile mental state to hallucinate this apparition. It’s the only thing in context that makes sense.

The next scare isn’t a scare, but backs up the fragile mental state angle, when Duoduo enters the hotel room and see the table. She instantly has a flashback to four people playing the Pen Fairy game. Since we know she is one of the girls, it’s strange how she has this flashback in the third person, but if she had it in the first person, then we - the audience - would be able to know exactly what’s going on.

The next incident happens not too long after when they all play the Pen Fairy Ouija board game for reals. And by reals, I mean the other three are manipulating the oversized novelty pencil to insinuate that Lin Lu is the spirit they have made contact with. It’s a bit of an asshole move, but as we find out later, all three of these people are complete assholes, so it’s all within character I suppose.

Not too long after this bit, Duoduo decides in her infinite wisdom to take a walk at night to follow the white dress ghost. But someone with a harpoon is following her! During this scene, she hallucinates again and slips but is rescued by a mysterious person!

Her next dream about the Ouija board occurs when her friends are trying to fuck. Her inconsiderate screaming disturbs her friends, who rush to her bedroom. She wakes up and sees the mysterious masked figure outside of her window. She points at the window where we can see a red handprint. It’s assumed that its blood, but you can clearly see it’s not! This is easy to explain, as we know there is a fourth person working alongside these three to scare Duoduo.

And believe it or not, that’s the last real creepy or scary moment in the film, which occurs around the 45 minute mark. From here on, the movie moves into ending mode where things start to get explained.

As you can see, the filmmakers tried really hard considering their constraints, but no doubt you’ve laughed at almost everything about this movie!

It’d make an ironic comedy, but a horror movie it ain’t!

GENRE Chinese Horror

DIRECTOR David Kuan

STARRING Le-er You, Manyu Yang, Sitong Ye, Bingqiang Chen

ORIGINAL TITLE 笔仙魔咒

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Campus Mystery

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN China

RELEASE DATE 16 October 2015

Leave a comment