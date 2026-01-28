GUEST REVIEWER: Horror Holly. Leave them a comment of support down below.

This review appeared on our Discord review channel in 2026.

A couple’s weekend plans are upended when unexpected guests show up at their rental property.

Join the SHOCKMANIA Discord Group NOW!!!

My first thought is the person who named these characters must’ve been thinking about the Food Network recipe saved to their Pinterest (main characters: Diego, Sage, Cin - short for cinnamon - and Will).

Predictable from the first red flag to the last drop of blood. I know in this day and age it’s nearly impossible to make something 100% original, but that doesn’t mean you get a free pass to take a bunch of tired ideas and mash them together and call it clever. What the movie tries to sell as “slow burn tension” is really just an obvious plot we’ve seen a million times, mixed with a “twist” it clearly thinks is brilliant - but is actually transparent and underwhelming.

The second the other couple shows up, the mystery is over before it begins. Of course they own the house. And when they start talking about how their parents were close and how shocking it was that they ended up together, I sighed and practically begged the movie not to be THIS inundated with horror’s worst tropes.

My plea fell on deaf ears. (I mean… obviously).

The movie feels unsettling, but not in a good way. It’s awkward, clunky, and downright cringey (looking at you Diego) - it’s like everyone onscreen knows how unrealistic this situation is yet just keeps going anyway. It actually started to remind me of Speak No Evil, where there are so many blaring, neon-red flags it looks like a carnival, and yet the protagonists keep making painfully stupid choices instead of leaving immediately. I don’t know if that was just me inserting my real-life perception and my inability to be in uncomfortable situations, but my self-preservation game is on point!

Overall, some interesting style choices, and when the female lead (Sage) does finally decide to use her brain, I was pleasantly surprised. this is a movie that really wants to be clever but doesn’t really achieve it.

This was supposed to be much shorter, but the more I thought about this movie, the more vexed I got. In the end, it was just Okay.

RATING

GHOST Rating - 2/5

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Mercedes Bryce Morgan

STARRING Alex Roe, Maddie Hasson, Marco Pigossi

ORIGINAL TITLE Bone Lake

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN USA

RELEASE DATE 4 October 2025

Leave a comment