DISCLAIMER: A very special thanks to Imprint Asia who posted out a copy of this steel-book Blu-ray disc set for me to review. This review reflects my own opinions and experiences with this set and was not influenced in any way by Imprint Asia or Via Vision

When it comes to the technical side of Blu-ray discs, I will admit I am not as nerdy as I should be. So this review will be more of a layman’s experience with the product. I don’t have a fancy HDR screen (not that it would have been useful in this scenario), nor do I have any type of 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound set up, which again probably wouldn’t be too useful for this review anyway.

This movie was viewed on a PlayStation 5 via a Samsung Series 6 4K TV - and as most people will know, watching movies on a PS5 is NOT the best way to do it, but it was the handiest Blu-ray player I had available at the time.

Image from Imprint Asia’s shop front via their webstore.

WHAT DO YOU GET?

The Imprint Asia release of A Chinese Ghost Story trilogy comes packed in a hefty cardboard box. There is some good weight behind it and the printing is very glossy.

The front of the package features the cast of the first movie, while the back of the package features the cast from parts two and three, with the part two cast featured upside down at the top. For consistency sake, the same images are used on the labels of the discs for each film.

Thankfully, the annoying package ruining Australian “M” classification sticker is not featured on the cover, instead it’s an actual sticker that placed on the shrink wrap. Thus, once you rip off the package, there is no more blue M sticker!

I am new to steel case editions - these are not things I would normally collect due to their expense. In this case, I really like the graphics used on the steel case, which is completely different to the box. The front has an amalgamation of characters and scenes from the three films, while the back has a beautiful full case image of the stunning Joey Wong.

Also included with the steel case is an excellent little book. The book contains a backstory about the original story of Nie Xiaoqian and the Strange Tales of a Chinese Studio collection of tales. There is a synopsis of all three films, an article that details a bit of a snapshot of Hong Kong cinema at the time, and an academic piece from Samm Derghan who discusses the trilogy’s themes, specifically the political themes from part two and their relevance to the story line.

Peppered throughout the book is a collection of glossy pictures that appear to be taken off the film negatives as they lack any clarity and sharpness, but have clearly had their colour range boosted to pop out on the page.

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THE MOVIES

This article is not intended to be a review of the movies, so this will be a quick, short segment just to introduce what the films are about.

A Chinese Ghost Story (1987)

In this first movie of the trilogy, we follow a bumbling debt collector called Ling who is terrible at his job. Hungry and with nowhere to sleep, he ends up at the haunted Orchid Temple where a ghost hunter called Yin also resides. He is hunting a mysterious group of ghosts who are seducing men.

One of those ghosts, Nie Xiaoqian or Nip Siu Sun as she’s known in this Cantonese version, attempts to seduce Ling, but they fall in love with each other. Siu Sun’s master, a tree devil known as Madam, becomes enraged when Siu Sun fails to allow her to consume his soul, and banishes her to the Underworld where she is to marry the Black Mountain demon.

With the help of Yin, Ling travels to the Underworld to rescue Siu Sun and save her soul, allowing her to be re-incarnated in the future.

A Chinese Ghost Story 2 (1990)

In part two, we continue to follow Ling as he aimlessly wonders the land attempting to do his job while also hoping to encounter Siu Sun. After being mistaken for a criminal, he is imprisoned with a man called Elder Chu, who helps him to escape on the eve of his execution.

Ling steals a horse belonging to another Taoist priest, who eventually catches up with him at a villa. However, while there a group of soldiers appear - and one of them looks exactly like Siu Sun! Due to the artifact he is carrying, he is mistaken for Elder Chu and he tags along with them, as they attempt to break out a rebel leader.

However, the King’s high priest - who has been possessed by an evil spirit - gets in the way of the rescue, and it’s up to Ling, the Taoist priest and the rebels to save the day!

A Chinese Ghost Story 3

The weakest of the three movies sees Leslie Cheung character of Ling now replaced by Tony ‘Little Tony’ Leung’s bumbling character of Fong, a kind of monk in training who is helping to transport a golden Buddha to a new temple.

On the way to the temple, Fong and his master spend the night in the Orchid Temple, the location of the first movie. It is now 100 years after the events of part one, and the Tree Devil has been re-incarnated and is back to her old ways of using beautiful young ghosts to seduce lonely men.

Lotus attempts to seduce Fong, but is unable to break his monk willpower, while in the meantime his master is kidnapped and a bounty hunter is employed to help Fong - and Lotus - rescue him from the Tree Devil.

THE TRANSFER

All three movies were remastered by Shout Factory back in 2025 for their first worldwide digital and disc releases, this steel case edition being an Australian license of that version. If you didn’t load the discs into your player and just sat there to admire the packaging, I would think you’d be very satisfied with your (expensive) purchase.

But, as movie lovers, you want to watch the film and want to make sure that what’s on the discs are worth your money.

And for that, I would say you’re sitting at a 8/10.

I’m not a special features person, but if you are then you’ll be pleased to know that each disc comes packed with a short “Hong Kong Confidential” documentary about each film, some archived interviews, stills gallery and trailers. On its own, I would say that an impressive collection of material!

What I am interested in is the movies and how good they look and sound now after their remastering.

Firstly, I am happy to report that for the most part, the image quality of all three films is crisp and clear. For the most part. And those most parts are the scenes of just dialogue and no action. It’s clear that when the frames contain action scenes or special effects - both optical and practical - that the remastering kind of falters.

All of those scenes are soft and out of focus, however I am not sure the blame here would lie with the remastering process, but rather the original negatives of the film and how the effects were initially created for the theatrical releases.

It is jarring though, to go from one shot that crisp and clear to another shot that has soft edges and blurriness.

The audio is a strange one. There are remastered 2.0, 5.1 and 7.1 tracks for the various films, but considering the original productions were in mono, this is slight overkill. As mentioned, I don’t have the appropriate equipment to test these soundtracks, but from what I could hear, it was clear with no distortion. The music was also pleasant to listen to.

However - and this is not an issue with the remastering process - it’s the dubbing that will most likely annoy most people. Hong Kong cinema was a wild time in the 80s and 90s. There wasn’t enough time for a second take, so recording dialogue on set would have been pointless. Why should everyone’s time be wasted if the actors can’t deliver their lines correctly?

These movies don’t have sync audio, meaning that while on set these actors were just mumbling anything that was approximately the same length at the line of dialogue just to move the scene along. We’ve all seen the famous re-dubs of Bruce Lee kung-fu movies into English, but they used to do the same thing with Cantonese and Mandarin as well (fun fact: some very small horror production companies in the mainland still use this technique today!).

This means what the actors lips are saying is not necessarily what was in the script. The actors have redubbed their lines in post-production, so what we end up with is a lot of mismatched dialogue, and in some cases dialogue from characters whose lips aren’t even moving! No amount of remastering would ever fix this without restoring to expensive CGI or - shudder - AI upscaling. Let’s hope something like that never happens.

But all up, the remastering process is impressive leading to a colourful feature presentation without any telecine judder - or jumping. You may have experienced this with an older copy of the film where it looks like the picture is constantly bobbing around all the time. There is none of that here.

I’m just a little confused why there is a massive black bar at the bottom of the main menus of each movie, rather than the menu being either full screen, or centered. That’s a minor gripe, but feels like an odd thing to be overlooked in such an expensive and well-crafted steel cased box set.

Would I recommend this? Absolutely. The movies alone make it worth it, and adding in the special features enhances the package.

If you want to buy your own copy, go to Via Vision’s webstore in this link to do so. I do not get any commission or bonus for promoting this link, so don’t feel obliged to purchase anything on my behalf.

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