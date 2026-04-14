More public domain (PD) fun! Believe it or not, this time - unlike Aladdin - this movie is kind of fun. And I enjoyed it for what it was. Sure, there is always room for improvements, but for what it is, you can’t be too disappointed!

Three college students wanting to investigate urban legends ends up at the home of Betty Boop, the long dead cabaret entertainer whose club “Dizzy Dishes” (named after the 1930’s short animation film of the same name) was destroyed by fire.

They meet a woman living in the house who gives them a journal detailing the incidents leading up to the fire, and suddenly they are trapped in the house with a deranged woman desperate for revenge.

Okay then, so the plot isn’t great. It’s the typical standard PD stuff, but underneath that ‘typical’ layer is something a bit interesting and a lot of potential screaming out for further exploration.

And that’s because the filmmakers have tried to make a few links to the original character and the animation this movie is based on. Not many, but a few.

When Betty’s character first debuted, she was supposed to be a half human-half dog, as she was entertaining in a cabaret club where the customers were animals, but the management was a dog. I am sure that was a subtle yet accurate metaphor of the cabaret business of the time! Later incantations of Betty eventually turned her into a teenaged girl, but this movie is based on that original version of Betty.

This means the movie’s references to Betty being a “half human-half beast” make sense. Without knowing this, you might think element is a bit strange, but within context it adds a layer to the character that is, unfortunately, not explored.

Another thing not explored - which should be and annoyed me that it wasn’t - was the fact that Betty seems to be some kind of immortal. I won’t spoil anything here about her character anymore but suffice to say there is quite a few character development elements about Betty that are just not explored that would have added so much more to the engagement with that character.

There’s one more plot hole that made no sense that I spent far too much time on trying to explore. At the beginning of the film, a police officer is doing a welfare check on Betty’s house after reports from neighbours who were worried about her. The problem is, when we see the house - there is nothing around! Does that mean that Betty reported her own welfare check just so she could kill a police officer? That doesn’t make any sense knowing that the murder of a police officer would be heavily investigated.

But you know what? This movie isn’t that bad at all.

Sure, the main characters make dumb decisions - but name me one horror film where the main characters don’t? Even 200 IQ’d Ayaka Ichijo from Sadako DX makes stupid decisions, and she’s supposed to be a genius!

Also, I am sick of the “four people stuck in a house” trope that seems common with these B22 films (or at least the recent ones I have seen), but for once it actually fits the style of the film. Maybe it should have been an abandoned cabaret club where the ghost of Betty still haunts the four walls, but budget is what it is and a modern looking house is probably the next best thing.

There’s a bit of gore in this one - especially the opening kill of the donut eating police officer and the table scene which has minor shades of Anthony Hopkin’s Hannibal, minus the brain frying of course.

You can watch this one on Tubi, and I think you should. The actress who plays Betty pulls off the look pretty damn well, including a decent attempt at replicating Betty’s high pitched, cutesy voice. The fire effect at the end of the film looks a bit on the dodgy side, but not enough to make you smash your TV in disgust. If you do end up doing that, then that’s completely on you and perhaps some anger management classes are in order.

This movie falls somewhere between Bambi The Reckoning (good and fun) and Popeye’s The Slayer Man (fun but hugely flawed). And while these movies continue to have shoestring budgets, that’s the best we’re going to get.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Brett Bentman

STARRING Hannah Fierman, Faith McKinstry, Emma Claire Dykes

ORIGINAL TITLE Betty's Revenge

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN USA

RELEASE DATE 17 February 2026

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