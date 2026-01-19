Yes, this is a good Chinese horror movie.

A man with an acute sense of hearing, who works as a sound engineer for a movie project, moves into a room in a building to get some peace while he works. While listening to the sounds recorded by his director, he likes to visualize horror scenarios and storylines.

During the evenings, he can hear ghostly sounds in the walls of the building he is living in, and alongside the help of a woman who works the night shift at the local convenience store, he discovers what that ghostly sound belongs to.

My first Chinese horror movie of the year - co-incidentally I believe this was the LAST Chinese horror released of last year - was a very big surprise! The trailer for the film was a little non-sensical - it was just clips of the scary-ish parts of the film blended together with some bold claims made in large red text such as “Maximum Level Fear”.

It’s a bold statement and no Chinese horror movie can ever hope to keep that one, so keep that in mind when you watch this.

This is, at its core, a horror thriller. And certainly, the last part of the movie is thriller only as the reveal third of the movie kicks into place. The thing is you won’t be disappointed about it. The reason is that the movie makes it very clear as you’re watching that all the scary scenes - and they are crafted really well - are just visualizations of what the main character is imagining when he listens to the sound recordings.

The main character in this film feels like John Travolta’s character from the 1981 De Palma film Blow Out, where he plays sound technician who believes he hears an assassination on his recordings.

There is always something going on in this movie to make sure you’re still looked. From the substory involving the convenience store girl, to meeting some of the other tenants in the building, to yet another visualization of another recording - the movie’s ending might be a bit obvious for most, but at least it’s not “all a dream” or a bunch of people in rubber masks.

If I had to pinpoint a favourite scene, then I can’t past the introduction where we are introduced to a Silent Hill style nurse with a chainsaw.

I’d like to see more Chinese horror movies like this, because someone took some time and put some effort into creating something here that falls well within the “rules” but still managed to entertain.

3 Ghosts

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Wei Donglei

STARRING Jason Zheng, Chaojun Zou, Wang Zihan

ORIGINAL TITLE 背后有人

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Behind You

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN China

RELEASE DATE 20 December 2025

