Who doesn’t know the story of Bambi? A young deer whose mother was killed by hunters, but learns about life and its dangers in the forest with his friends.

This movie is kind of the same, except the forest has been polluted with chemicals that have turned Bambi and his friends - those cute little rabbits - into vicious killing machines.

A mother and her young son survive a car wreck caused by a rampaging Bambi. She must now protect her son and work out how to stop the savage deer before he kills her whole family.

If you’re allergic to praise being heaped onto Jagged Edge, then this might not be the review for you. And I know it’s such a strange thing to do. Ever since they pivoted to these IP-exploitation movies, the hate had been mostly warranted. Except for Blood and Honey 2, that was a genuine attempt to improve on the criticism of the original.

But Bambi The Reckoning finally sees the studio movie always from generic, boring slashers into something different - creature features! Now this is technically a return to form for Jagged Edge, whose claim to fame was originally a series of creature features featuring snakes and dinosaurs set loose in a hotel to eat contestants in a twisted reality-TV style game.

If you’re expecting the crappiness of those films here, then I am sorry to disappoint you. Jagged Edge have learnt from their mistakes. Out goes that typical horrible cast (looking at you Danielle Scott) that seems to be in every one of their films, and in comes a group of actors with actual filmographies. Out goes really poor CGI effects where the creatures look pasted into the scenes and in comes a very impressive CGI Bambi and something that tells me this movie had a budget: destruction!

Follow me on "X"

I’ve always said that you can tell a movies budget by its destruction levels. And in this movie, they’ve not only trashed cars, but smashed windows and doors and even an explosion or two! And while there is some spotty CGI in parts - such as when Bambi is running after the caravan towards the end of the film - the rest of it is pretty damn impressive. Although I can’t shake the feeling that the Bambi close ups remind me of the crazed kangaroo from the Australian horror movie The Red aka Rippy.

You’re probably keen to know what this movie did so right that made me enjoy it so much?

Follow me on "Bluesky"

It’s the atmosphere I really enjoyed. The dark, creepy forest with a mysterious creature lurking within. And the rabbits. If you’ve seen the film, you’ll know about the rabbits and the hilarity that occurs when they’re on screen.

The movie takes itself the ‘right’ kind of seriously too. It’s not over the top with the scenarios within, even when we get to the ending and we’re introduced to this cover-up storyline that doesn’t quite fit the rest of the film. And the death scenes and gore are also spot on. While it’s unfortunate that all the good kills are relegated to CGI, it’s fun to see the frequent decapitations in this film. I’d love to get a reason why Bambi is so obsessed with removing people’s heads!

But like all of these Jagged Edge movies, they just can’t help themselves to write in a bunch of really vile characters. It’s just a cheap way out to not bother trying to develop the characters into someone the audience can relate to. I get the idea that the movie wants us to cheer for Bambi by getting him to kill a bunch of horrible people but think of some more recent horror movies you’ve seen where the death of good characters had a bigger effect on you then the deaths of these peripheral ones. The new Final Destination film is a great example of having such a good cast of characters that you care about before they’re killed. Jagged Edge should look at that for future inspiration if they are planning to make more bigger budget films.

But otherwise, this movie is a lot of fun. And that’s the only reason I watch movies.

GENRE Horror Thriller

DIRECTOR Dan Allen

STARRING Roxanne McKee, Tom Mulheron, Alex Cooke

ORIGINAL TITLE Bambi: The Reckoning

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN UK

RELEASE DATE 24 July 2025

Leave a comment