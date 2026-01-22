GUEST REVIEW: Apple Pie. Leave them a comment of support down below.

This movie review may contain spoilers.

Another was a live action adaptation of the novel with the same name, although more so to the anime, as the anime was released the same year and is quite popular. The director for the film was Takeshi Furusawa, who has made other horror films too, such as Ghost Train (which is on DVD so you know it’s good!), Twilight Syndrome: Dead Cruise (which got a sequel not made by this director) and Roomate, which just like all his horror films, isn’t streamed anywhere either.

For some positives, which are small, I like how one of the characters changed and how they died, being the brother of Nurse Mizuno, Noboru. Him trying to kill Kouichi for being at fault for his sisters was really cool and it kinda made me wish some kind of conflict like that happened in the anime.

They also handle Reiko also being the classroom teacher alright, as they just make Reiko tell Kouichi she is instead of making of a secret like in the anime and novel. It ruins the suspense and mystery but, oh well, they tried!

I also like the soundtrack, although you can’t listen to any of it outside of the movie other than the ending credits song! The anime adaptation is also like that, as some of the anime’s tracks never released, but you at least got most of them released.

The deaths are also kinda cool, but stupid. Some are a bit more over the top than the anime. The umbrella scene has an exploding trash can and Yukari dramatically falling on a conveniently open umbrella! The homeroom teacher impales his eye through a spoon. Someone gets wrapped by wires and electrocuted. The anime has way more memorable deaths, but the live action has a lot more stupid ones that kinda just happen.

Now with all those out of the way, let’s get to the negatives.

The movie is boring unless you like comparing the movie to the anime, like I did, but I still found it boring. The first half is dumb but interesting, the second half is sooooo slowwww, and the third half is even more stupid than the first half. Everything feels dumber compared to the anime and novel.

I also don’t like how many times they used the same sound effect. Some of the editing was like that. Two scenes were edited together since in the first shot the teacher is looking at Kouichi and turns his head, but then the next shot he’s looking at Kouichi again. The editing wasn’t horrible the entire time but some parts I could not help but notice. I have nothing else to say honestly but I do recommend the film, although only for people who read the book and anime, as it’s kinda fun to compare it to the two.

PROS:

Soundtrack was cool

I liked some of the movie’s differences compared to the anime and novel

Mei was nice in this film

I like some of the foreshadowing for some of the deaths

CONS:

The story in this adaptation is poorly paced

The characters make stupid decisions and are mostly downgrades

I don’t like a lot of the plot/character changes they made in this version

Sometimes the editing was weird

The twist is way more obvious and poorly explained this version

RATINGS

Personal Rating - 4.8/10

GHOST Rating - 1/5

IMDB Rating - 5.4/10

GENRE Horror Mystery Thriller

DIRECTOR Takeshi Furusawa

STARRING Ai Hashimoto, Kento Yamazaki

ORIGINAL TITLE Another アナザー

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Another

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 4 August 2012

