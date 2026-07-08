Finally! I have finished editing Shockmania’s first ever, full-length feature horror movie. Hibagon: Japanese Bigfoot is the name of our new baby, made in conjunction with Tokyo Bay Films and Culture Shock Japan.

Fans of Japanese and Shark movies might recognise Masaki Naito (above) from the cult-hit Hot Spring Shark Attack, who takes the co-lead role in this movie alongside Canadian comedian Joshua Walters and Japanese-American actress Shoko Plambeck.

PLOTLINE:

With his life slowly spiraling out of control, Jacob is convinced by his best friend and university crush Mary to go on a camping trip to clear his mind. Along with his wife, her boyfriend and another couple, they head to the woods for a relaxing weekend of hiking, but the trip quickly turns into a nightmare when the group's actions disturb the Hibagon, the feared Japanese Bigfoot.

Taking inspiration from the urban legend of Bigfoot, but with a Japanese focus, the Hibagon is the main star of the movie!

At this stage the movie is complete, with an excellent original soundtrack created by Chris Kanaris - a name that will hopefully pop-up more in future Shockmania and other horror titles. We are in the process of applying for several movie festivals and will have more news about that when the time comes.

In the meantime, check out the first teaser poster of the film

The production of the movie has quite a story of its own, and very soon producer Wilco C.J. Rullens will join The Arty Dans for a live stream to discuss how this all come about.

In the meantime, more teaser posters and teaser trailers will be created and posted here. Keep an eye out for it.

And remember: Break the balance of nature, he’ll break your neck!

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