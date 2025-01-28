NOTE: I believe this may have received the official English title of “Python Island”

Residents of a small city - which seems to be populated by dozens of sex shops next to primary schools - battle an outbreak of gigantic snakes when the local evil corporation with an evil lab conveniently located next to the small city release the snakes to force the residents to sign over their land so they can build a theme park.

Cue the heroic residents who upload the Chinese values of family, harmony, life and... ridding the area of sex shops.

If you like previous Chinese snake movies, then this movie is a slam dunk. Think Rising Boas in a Girl’s School (the best snake movie ever) or Monty Python 2, this movie follows the usual template: a bunch of bad guys being evil saved by a bunch of ordinary, everyday citizens with everything to lose.

The visual effects in these Chinese creature features are getting better and better (as you can tell from the screen shot above of the duplicated left side right side snakehead in the image above!) and the scenes of destruction really give a sense of danger in the film.

Interestingly, if you are fan of Chinese creature features (bless you if you are!) then you will notice that the set of this movie is the same as Crazy Tsunami, the awesome crocodile movie that felt a lot like Bait. In fact, it’s not just the location that feels the same, the evil guy in that film had a sexy, busty assistant (played by nude model Daniella Wang), so the bad guy in this movie also has one! And in a twist that will shock no-one, the main bad guy is a poorly dubbed westerner whose dialogue was definitely written by someone whose grasp of English was not the best.

Unlike most other creature features, this one clocks in at a friendship pushing 90 minutes, which is far too long for a movie like this. Thankfully the movie is entertaining, even if the little girl is an annoying brat who constantly yells “Daddy” for most of the film.

You’ll already know if you’ll like this movie before you watch it. So, if that’s you, give it a watch.

Another 3 out of 5 Chinese creature feature.

Genre Chinese Snake Movie

Director Hui Yu

Starring Angus Yang, Jiang Yunxi

Original Title 海岛巨蟒

Alternative Title Anaconda Island

Country of Origin China

Release Date 23 January 2025

