The public domain (PD) is fun. When a work enters the PD, it means it’s free for anyone to adapt and do whatever they want to do with it.

Aladdin has been in the PD for a while now, since the early 19th century, and has been the subject of dozens of films, cartoons, comics and TV series. But the most famous version of Aladdin, the 1992 Disney movie, is not part of the PD. This specifically means characters like Jasmine and Jafar can’t appear in any non-Disney adaptation.

It’s important to note this, because if anyone was expecting to see those characters in these films, they will be sorely disappointed.

Now it’s also worth quickly discussing the original Arabian Night’s story of Aladdin. Although never initially part of the series, the story was added by a French author in the 18th century, and it goes something like this: A street bum named Aladdin is convinced by a sorcerer to help him retrieve a lamp from a cave.

Aladdin makes it to the cave but gets trapped. He rubs his magic ring, and a genie appears who helps him escape with the lamp. When he gets home, his mother cleans the lamp and releases another more powerful genie, who grants him a series of wishes. Not being stupid, Aladdin wishes to be rich and marry the Princess, but the sorcerer finds out and manages to steal the lamp.

But Aladdin eventually gets the lamp back and all is well in his life. This is my truncated version but it’s fairly accurate.

How easy would this be to adapt into a horror movie?

I think fairly easily and I will touch on that later, but first let’s look at these two ITN “masterpieces” from director Brett Bentman - of Bull Shark and Lone Star Shark fame (him and I have had words in the past about that film where he incorrectly assumed I was bagging out his movie and then referred to me as “grown ass man wearing a shark puppet on your head” - a title that I proudly wear to this day) and starring Devanny Pinn who for some reason thinks that her lip filler and fake eye lashes were a great idea!

She plays Rachel, a woman suffering from something called megalophobia - which means she has a fear of large items. Alongside her partner and two other people who are supposed to be friends, they rent a house for the weekend for some kind of couples’ therapy. While there, they find a lamp, make a few wishes to it and all hell breaks loose, especially as Mel wishes to get pregnant, only to give birth to AI devil spawn.

Oh yes, AI is used in this film.

Eventually, Rachel uses the third wish to undo the actions of the previous two and she destroys the lamp, hoping that it’s the end of her nightmare.

Fast forward an undisclosed amount of time, and Rachel has been forced to attend a therapy session for the weekend at the home of a court appointed therapist. Somehow, the lamp tags along for the trip and the other patients there learn about its power. Both of them wish upon the lamp to see a departed loved one, and this unleashes the demonic Aladdin who wants to get his revenge on Rachel after the events of the first movie where he was stopped from being reborn.

Now I wasn’t expecting these films to be great, but there has to be at least a minimum level where creatives use a well-known character or story and at least try to make something that resembles what people know.

Now I am all for “re-imagining” titles if you’re going to add something fresh and new, but let’s be honest, there is so much that could have been done here with the story and character that would have made more sense.

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For example: why not have a story based on Aladdin himself? And if you’re sitting there thinking “yeah but the budget doesn’t allow us to make a film that looks like the ancient city of Maghreb” - then fine, set it in modern times.

A homeless man named Aladdin finds a lamp in the trash behind an antique store. He takes the lamp thinking he can sell it and decides to clean the dirt off it. Out comes the genie who wants to grant him wishes, but he has a twist: whatever Aladdin wishes for, another person gets the same or double.

This forces Aladdin to think how he can get his revenge on the people who made him homeless. Perhaps this ex-wife, a boss or an ex-friend. Aladdin wants them to die, but he knows that would result in his death too, so he has to be creative in how plots his actions.

This results in the antique store owners helping Aladdin to harness the power of the lamp and the genie.

Ok, this might not be great, but its a lot more exciting than four people stuck in a building for a weekend who just kill each other. And then do the same story again for the sequel. This movie could have been anything, it didn’t need to be called Aladdin. In fact, the only time “genie” is mentioned is in the first movie where they men retell a story of a man called Gene E who walks in on them using the toilet!

We’ve established that the movies could have explored a better, more suitable storyline other than the generic scenarios they ended up being. But we can’t change the stories to these movies now - they’re done, dusted and available on Tubi.

Thus, let’s talk about the movies themselves.

Contrary to other reviews of these movies, I think the acting - with the exception of Devanny Pinn - is bloody good! Specifically I liked Billy Blair who plays Jake in the first movie and Tiffany McDonald who plays Nora in the sequel. And interestingly, she’s featured in a horror movie about Betty Boop, so I’ll need to watch that. She’s also in the recently released Stephen King adaption of The Long Walk.

But the rest of the film is just so… well I don’t know the right words to use here. Low budget movies exist for a reason, and I am glad that they do. But this takes that to the extreme. Most of the kills are off screen and it clear they couldn’t make any mess in the locations they were filming in, thus things are framed to imply something gory has happened, but in reality it hasn’t.

Then there is fucking AI.

AI has it’s uses, but let’s be honest - no one wants to see it so prominent in their movies. I know we have no choice, and I know that the lure for low budget filmmakers is too high to create detailed scenes and effects using a cheap method.

And that’s what we get. Cheapness. The “flashbacks” where AI clips are used to create a scene from the Middle East, or a lamp floating in the water - or the worst one of them all - the replication of a fiery car accident in the second movie. It’s awful, it’s grating and above all, it’s fucking obvious.

On top of that, the music doesn’t even match the vibe of what you’d expect either. When you think Aladdin, you think more Persian style music. Cheesy, but it’s what you’d expect, right?

Last thing, there is an issue on the TMDb pages of these films where it lists the sequel as being released 11 days before the first film. I’m not sure how accurate this is, but if I was the filmmaker, that’s something I would look into fixing up.

Both of these films are available on Tubi - that’s how I watched them - and I would encourage anyone interested to check them out too. But be forewarned about the AI usage, terrible main character and repeated plot between the two films.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Brett Bentman

STARRING Devanny Pinn, Billy Blair (Pt 1), Tiffany McDonald (Pt 2)

ORIGINAL TITLE Aladdin / Aladdin's Revenge

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN USA

RELEASE DATE 17 February 2026 (Aladdin's Revenge), 20 February 2026 (Aladdin)

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