Jiney is an art student with a passion for photography. Bored with her current work, she discovers an interest in photographing death after she witnesses a fatal accident.

She slowly gets consumed into the world of death as her work gets more and more extreme. Fearing for her mental health, her partner Jasmine helps her to recover and get her life back on track.

But a mysterious set of photographs and a snuff video is delivered to Jiney’s door, drawing her back into that dark, sinister world.

The Pang Brothers were responsible for some excellent Hong Kong horror movies at the turn of the century - specifically The Eye trilogy, but have both gone on their separate ways. Danny, the slightly older brother, kept himself busy with mostly Mainland Chinese work, with only The Strange House being worthy of any notice by horror lovers.

And then on the other hand we have Oxide - who’s name I really don’t know how to pronounce properly - who’s more famous for directing Nicolas Cage in Bangkok Dangerous than anything else. It seems he had more of a passion for action films, as that’s what he mostly does now, but there was a time when he directed horror films on his own, and this film was his first full length solo horror feature. (Trivia: in 2001 he directed a segment in the Thai horror anthology film Bangkok Haunted).

Made in 2004, I feel this movie has aged remarkably well considering some of the things present in the film such as 35mm cameras, darkroom development, flip mobile phones and VHS tapes. I miss the analogue days!

One of the first things you’ll notice about this film, if you were to look at the online listings, is the relatively small cast. It’s such a strength of this film that essentially 3 characters can keep the whole movie together. And interestingly, the two lead female characters in Race and Rosanne Wong are real life sisters and pop stars. Thus, it’s very interesting to see them cast as lesbian lovers - although this is never specifically mentioned!

On the surface, this movie might appear to be just a standard Hong Kong Cat III horror flick. A depressed person looking for a way out. But that’s not what we get here. Jiney is more complex than that. She is suffering from a long-term sexual abuse trauma caused by her cousins when she was just a little girl. This has clouded her opinion of men and her mother, who didn’t believe her.

She has a hidden desire for revenge. She wants to take a life (and as she mentions, she already has!) but is only brave enough to want to sacrifice herself. She is easily saved by Jasmine - perhaps a little bit too easily some might say. And this is where the final third of the movie completely kicks the film into overdrive, smashing everything you’ve seen before it.

It’s worth remembering that at the time this movie was released, the pioneers of the torture porn horror genre were yet to be released. Saw was 6 months from debut (although the 10-minute short it was based on was released before this film came out) and Hostel was still 2 years away. Yet, the final third of the film brilliantly navigates into what we would all now be comfortable in calling torture porn. A captive person (usually a woman), a masked assailant and a variety of torturous methods applied to the victim before their death. And captured on video tape too!

Perhaps this has more in common with Nic Cage’s 8mm from 1999?

What you get with Ab-normal Beauty is indeed a mish-mash of horror genres: psychological and torture. I feel there is enough here to satisfy lovers of both styles. While the psychological element takes up more screen time; and is beautifully presented with some outstanding camerawork, compositions, colouring and framing; the final third is given just as much love, care and attention to detail from Oxide.

The only real disappointment is the reveal of the masked character. If it wasn’t for the obligatory flashback so the audience can have their “ah-ha!” moment, I wouldn’t have recognised who it was. Perhaps an additional scene or two of him stalking Jiney throughout the film would have been suitable to make it not feel like an anti-climax.

This film has been sitting on my backlog for a few years now. I am glad I finally sat down to watch it, although overall I was a bit disappointed with the extremely poor quality of the subtitles from iQiYi - this is machine translated tripe at its worst. Surely a better subtitled copy of this film exists.

It serves me right for trying to watch it legally! At least it was an excellent film!

This movie deals with the concepts of death and includes detailed scenes of animals being killed and photographed, as well as humans tied up and tortured. Not for the squeamish.

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Oxide Pang

STARRING Race Wong, Roseanne Wong, Anson Leung

ORIGINAL TITLE 死亡写真

ALTERNATIVE TITLE Ab-normal Beauty

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Hong Kong

RELEASE DATE 11 April 2004

