After her father’s death, Vira’s mother has a mental breakdown. To start fresh, the family moves to a new city and opens a hair salon together.

While the family attempts to adjust to their new lives, Vira’s mother, Yanti, begins exhibiting strange, violent behavior reminiscent of her mental breakdown and becomes particularly preoccupied with her son’s sex life.

Vira begins to investigate the strange occurrences and discovers that a dangerous ritual and a demonic possession are just the tip of the iceberg.

Well according to all the review sites, I’m the only one that didn’t like this movie.

Watching this because people on the review sites said this is a scary and good horror movie from last year. Umm, well IMO it isn’t! It was kind of boring for me and not scary at all. It’s slow paced, and the kids are annoying. That took me away from even liking them or feeling sorry for them.

There’s an easy way to cure the mother, but they just choose the complicated way to extend the duration. To be honest. this movie could have been over after 30 minutes!

The acting is good from the mother, but not the story was just not gripping enough.

Overall, what a freaky and weird mother! I’d say you can skip this, I watched it so you don’t have to... you’re welcome!

RATING

GHOST Rating - 1/5

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Randolph Zaini

STARRING Artika Sari Devi, Aurora Ribero

ORIGINAL TITLE Dia Bukan Ibu

ALTERNATIVE TITLE A Woman Called Mother

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Indonesia

RELEASE DATE 25 September 2025

