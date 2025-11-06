Yuri is a top swimmer in her school, who is forced to spend the summer on campus to complete a catch up class. While there, she makes friends with Miwako who works at the library, and finds a comic book called “A Haunted School”.

As Yuri completes each chapter of the book, she notices that the things that occur in the book seem to be reflected in real life, and she discovers it’s all to do with a student who committed suicide years before.

This is such a quintessentially simple, yet effective Japanese horror film made by one of the original new-wave J-horror directors, Norio Tsuruta. The best way to describe this film is as “horror-lite” - it’s not scary or creepy, but it is a lot of fun as we watch our main character descend into madness.

Being a pre-2000’s Japanese horror film, there is no CGI on display here. It’s all practical effects mixed in the beginning of Tsuruta’s signature atmosphere creation - something he would go onto perfect with The Ring 0 and Premonition - and especially his typically creepy toilet scenes, reminiscent of his other high school horror film POV.

At 80 minutes, this movie isn’t a stretch to get through and makes a great entree to a night of spooky horror movies, but it does wear its V-cinema roots on its sleeve. This was originally a direct-to-video production presented in 4:3 aspect ratio (I have cropped the screenshot below to fit).

It is a bit slow at the beginning, but once Yuri finds the comic, things really start to pick up. There’s a substory involving broken homes that’s a relevant now as it was when this film came out, so don’t ignore this one just because it’s “old”

3 Ghosts

GENRE Horror

DIRECTOR Norio Tsuruta

STARRING Juri Miyazawa, Kei Ishibashi, Kiyoshi Kurosawa

ORIGINAL TITLE 亡霊学級

ALTERNATIVE TITLE A Haunted School

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN Japan

RELEASE DATE 22 November 1996

