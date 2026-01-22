With 2026 here, it’s time to try and experiment with something new. With the help of my friend NeddKnight, we have cultivated and developed a solid little Discord community under the SHOCKMANIA brand. There is a steady and exciting group of users in there who just love to chat all things horror, and one of the things we love doing there is posting movie reviews and recommendations.

We don’t want any of this content to go to waste and we want more people to read our thoughts and share their views. From today, you will start to see more posts on this Substack page from “guest” writers - these are writers from our Discord group who actively post reviews for everyone to read.

These writers cover a wide variety of genres and styles - but don’t worry, it’s all about the horror.

The new contributors/writers are:

ANTONY: A strong passion for horror from around the world, Antony enjoys Indonesian and other Asian horror cinema. He is currently on the Philippine movie surge so expect to see more reviews like that.

APPLE PIE: A lover of anime horror, Apple’s detailed reviews highlight their love of anime and provide solid reasons why you should watch or avoid a title.

LYLE: Short but sweet reviews, you’ll see Lyle’s reviews packaged up in a set of two or three for quick, byte-sized reading. Lyle loves to share all new trailers that he finds, so it’s worth joining the Discord to stay up to date on everything new!

KURT: Our resident Kayako lover, Kurt consumes Japanese horror like most of us would consume water. His passion of J-horror comes out in his writing.

HORROR HOLLY: One of the new co-hosts of the Shockmania monthly live stream show, Holly is writing her first novel and is dipping her toes into movie reviewing.

BOTA: He might not post many reviews, but when he does we all pay attention. He can be found on our weekly movie live streams providing some witty commentary.

JUSTIE: Our resident Koji Shiraishi fan, Justie has a passion for collecting physical media. He will provide more opinion and research topics.