Whenever I see a list from a horror fan that includes Asian horror movies, it’s always the same safe, popular, well-known titles: The Ring, Noroi, Shutter, The Eye, Pulse, Train To Busan, The Wailing…

Boring.

I am not saying those movies aren’t good - they are (except for Pulse, let’s be honest - it’s brain numbingly boring! Admit it.), but there is so much more to Asian horror cinema that you should watch.

Let’s check out 6 titles (for now, I will do more later) that you’ve never seen, let alone ever heard of!

This article is available as a video on the Shockmania YouTube channel, complete with footage from the movies! Check it out below if you don’t want to read on.

Find (Japan, 2019)

The Japanese direct-to-video horror market is absolutely massive. So many titles you’ve never heard of and never will unless a fan sub of the movie mysteriously appears online. Which is exactly how I found this one.

When most people think of Japanese horror, they don’t instantly associate it with slashers - but they exist and this movie is proof. In fact, there is a lot more Japanese slasher movies than you think, it’s just that they’re usually these ultra-low budget, direct to video movies starring Idols and Pop stars!

This movie is about eight girls who awake in a church where a strange, masked figure is hunting them down and brutally killing them. Well, about as brutal as a low-budget film can get!

The girls are all strangers, and none of them can remember how they got there.

From there on, the killings begin as they try to both defend themselves and figure out how to get out of the church.

As a slasher film, it’s entertaining enough. The killer’s mask is a just a potato sack, but it still looks cool. The girls are a mixture of smart to annoying, with all of them being attractive and none of them being nude - so it’s not that kind of slasher film!

The plot of the movie actually revolves around a mysterious website called “Find” - hence the title of the film - where people can pay to have someone captured so they can kill them, with the hunt recorded as a keepsake.

It’s not exactly original - you’re probably thinking this sounds a lot like Hostel - but the fun setting of eight girls in a church with a mysterious killer wearing a mask similar to Sam in the 2007 film Trick ‘r' Treat, along with an unexpected twist at the end, make this one an interesting flick to watch.

The Sisters (Vietnam, 2024)

Now I am pretty sure you’ve definitely heard of this one - I did a review of it previously - but the reason no one has seen it is because the English subtitled version, which is what I saw in the cinema, has mysteriously disappeared and hasn’t been digitally released… yet.

Which is a shame, because this probably the best horror film to ever come from Vietnam. Even better than the original Kumanthong from 2019, and the reason I mention that is because the lead character of this film also starred in that - Lam Thanh My, who is a bit of a modern day Vietnamese horror queen also starring in The Ancestral and Bride of the Convenant.

The Sisters is based on a famous Vietnamese folktale, mixed in with the famous fairytale of Cinderella. Two stepsisters - the stunningly beautiful Tam and hideously disfigured Cam (the title character of the film) - vie for the attention of the crown prince who has found a slipper belonging to one of the girls.

Where does the horror come in? Well, you see, the family of the girls have a multigenerational curse applied to them in order to stay wealthy. The curse requires the sacrifice of a male heir, but as the family has no boys, they decide to offer up Cam - the disfigured girl - to the spirit. The spirit takes pity on Cam due to how her family treats her, and helps her to get her revenge on all those who’ve wrong her.

Visually the movie is stunning. It’s fully immersive in the atmosphere it created, the acting is spot on and the horror is suitably creepy and fantastic.

This is a must watch and could be the best movie I will recommend on this list of titles.

Girls, Gangsters and Zombies (Japan, 2011)

Okay, I will admit. I really wanted to talk about this film. But it’s because of just how sleazy, trashy yet down-right entertaining it is!

This is yet another direct-to-video Japanese horror film, but unlike Find, this movie features something that all perverts will appreciate: BOOBS! Starring Japanese Adult Video actress Laura or Rola Aoyama in the lead role of Maki, the girlfriend of a trio of thieves who steal a suitcase full of money from the yakuza in a violent robbery that results in the death of one of the gangsters.

They bury the money in the woods, but accidentally release a toxic chemical developed by Unit 731 during World War 2. This chemical has the ability to bring the dead back to life. So… zombies, but kind of cooler as they can still talk and move around more actively.

The gangsters work out who stole the cash from them, and force Maki to dig it up. But the undead start to attack them, forcing them to retreat to an abandoned laboratory. Maki and one of the gangsters survive the night, but he eventually gets killed, she gets all the money, and the movie ends with her masturbating in a car while the zombies peer at her through the windows.

Part of the fun of this title is the extremely low budget style of filmmaking, including the guerilla style outdoor street scenes that are definitely filmed without permits and during a time of the day where no one would be around! Very clever.

There is gore for the blood hounds and enough steamy sexual scenes to satisfy the perverted, just don’t try to make any logic out of the film. This is a world where guns shoot more bullets than they hold, girls are instantly ready for sex and the zombies are polite in only a way that the Japanese could pull off.

Live TV (Korea, 2014)

Continuing on the sleazy theme is this virtually unknown Korean POV/found footage style film. Yes, it’s one of those annoying films that takes places from the point of view of one of the characters, who is live streaming to a rabid, yet unseen, audience of viewers who are craving extreme content.

And what is the content they are going to broadcast? It’s going to be a rather violent threesome where they plan to pick up a street worker and brutalise her live on stream.

But things instantly start going wrong for the streamers.

Firstly, the original girl bails out at the last minute, requiring them to find a substitute. Then, the hotel they planned to shoot in is all booked out, forcing them to find another location.

And that’s when everything really turns to shit.

After the broadcast ends, it’s revealed that the girl was in on the plan. Her brutalisation on film was all staged! But what happens next isn’t.

There’s blood all over the floors, and all the other guests in the hotel have disappeared. As the trio continue to explore the hotel, with their live stream still running in the background, they uncover rooms full of dead body and someone - or something - hunting them down.

This movie really plays up on the fears and dangers of unmoderated live streaming content, where creators broadcast more and more extreme scenarios for the sake of a few likes and donations from strangers online. At times, this movie doesn’t hold back with the rather graphic threesome scene as well as buckets of blood and gore, so this one isn’t for the squeamish.

What’s more interesting is this film was released in 2014, at a time when Korea was seeing a rise in Broadcasting Jockeys - known under the affectionate acronym of BJs - where unregulated content included extreme mukbangs, aggressive behaviors against private citizens designed to provoke reactions (ie so called pranks) and concerns about staged content designed to cause controversy.

This film certainly explored some of those themes.

Karma (Thailand, 2015)

You may have heard of this if you’re knowledgeable about horror films that have been banned or heavily censored. If not, you’re probably thinking how is a movie about a monk considered controversial enough to be banned in Thailand.

Well to know why, we have to explore what this film is really about. This movie is about Sun, a 19 year old boy who has fallen in with the wrong crowd, resulting in his rather reckless behaviours. His father, fearing for his son’s future, forces him to get ordained. Hopefully living as a monk will put his life back on the right path.

But Sun has different ideas. He continues smoking, drinking, fighting and chasing girls. One of those girls is 14 year old Fai from a nearby village who provide the monks with tithings and food. Fai craves love and Sun is more than happy to oblige.

And it these themes - not the horror elements - that resulted in the film initially being banned until it was edited - both physically and optically - to tone down or completely remove the monk’s reckless actions. Because in Thailand, monks are virtually untouchable and treated with the utmost respect, which critics felt this movie was going against.

As the movie continues, the audiences can see that it’s not just Sun who is a troubled monk, but it’s almost all of them. There are deep and hidden secrets revolving around forbidden relationships and bastard children, forcing Sun to question where the real evil is - his original life, or the life of a monk?

If you’ve only ever watched the popular Thai films like Shutter, Death Whisperer, Coming Soon or 13 Beloved, then this movie will come as a bit of shock due to the themes explored and the way monks are portrayed on screen. It’s not a tough or hard movie to watch, just something completely different.

Histeria (Malaysia, 2008)

A traditional horror film, or a monster film? I’ll let you decide about that while I tell you a bit more about this 2008 Malaysian film that I am quietly confident you’ve never heard of, let alone seen.

But hopefully after I tell you what it’s about, you’ll want to watch it!

When it comes to teen horror movies, especially movies that feature teenaged girls - your mind probably goes straight to movies like The Craft from America, or the Whispering Corridors series from Korea.

You might want to add this one to your list now.

Set in all-girls boarding school, we follow a group of friends who decide to play a prank on their school by acting as though they’ve been possessed by an evil spirit. The school calls in a shaman to try and exorcise the spirit from the girls, who end up erupting in laughter over their prank.

As a punishment, the girls are not allowed to return home for a holiday event. Forced to stay on campus, they are given chores to complete. Watching over them is a new student, who the girls are apprehensive about at first.

But these girls are rebellious. Some have boyfriends, others are experimenting with their sexuality. This is clearly a movie that is exploring the coming of age and the mysteries - and horror - surrounding female puberty in a Muslim country.

As the movie continues, some of the girls end up dead and one of them genuinely appears to be possessed by a mysterious monster.

How will the girls survive this scenario, or is this just another one of their pranks?

That’s something you’ll need to find out for yourself if you can find this movie. The themes on display here are well done and delicately considered, balancing the line between exploring sexuality and respecting religion.

This movie isn’t going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’re willing to give it a chance, you will be rewarded with a very interesting film.

Thanks for reading this article. Have you seen any of these films, and if so, which ones? Leave a comment below with your thoughts.

Please consider sharing this article with other who may be curious about Asian horror films.

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