I know you’ve been waiting for this, so let’s get right into it! And don’t forget to wish these titles a very happy 5th birthday!

THE BLACK PHONE - USA

Technically this movie hit the US festival circuit in September, so I am counting this as a film from 2021, this was one of my favourite horror movies from that year. I loved the supernatural element added to the serial killer vibe of this film, where a young boy is kidnapped and trapped in a soundproof room.

Inside the room is a black phone which connects the boy to the killer’s previous victims who are trying to help him escape. A killer performance from Ethan Hawke - who admittedly spends too much time wearing a mask than showing his face - added to a thrilling finale.

The only bad thing about this film is that it has a sequel released in 2025 that is utter terrible and completely unneeded. Avoid that one but watch this!

Watch my YouTube video of this article to see more footage of each movie.

THE SADNESS - Taiwan

Released on 22nd of January, I will admit that the first time I watched this film I did not enjoy it, but it has slowly grown on me over time. A loose adaptation of the director’s graphic novel, this movie follows a very good looking young couple on the morning of a zombie outbreak, watching as all kinds of gory and violent hell break loose!

The movie relies on shock and disgust factor, so if you’re a squeamish person, then this is not the zombie film for you. I actually found the performances of the lead actors to be extremely poor and weak, which initially ruined the atmosphere of the film for me. But the support cast is EXCELLENT, the effects are top notch and the ending… well you should watch it for yourself.

THE EXORSIS - Philippines

Released on Christmas Day, which seems to be a strange tradition for horror films in the Philippines, this genuinely entertaining comedy horror stars two very popular Filipino comedians and sisters in Toni and Alex Gonzaga, who play the Morales sisters in this film.

Dani, the younger sister, is possessed by an evil spirit, leaving it up to Toni, the older, smarter and more mature sister, to find an exorcist who can help them. Clearly the movie is inspired by the Linda Blair classic, which is a clever play on words used for the title.

While some of the humour misses the mark, most of it hits it and hits it well - with one of my favourites being when they all decide to order Milk Tea drinks during the middle of the exorcism! I would recommend checking this one out if you are a fan of comedy horrors.

CRAZY TSUNAMI - China

Released online on the 16th of July, this is yet another very entertaining Chinese creature feature starring a hungry crocodile stalking a group of survivors after a ‘crazy’ tsunami hits their tourist town. There is a side story in this movie about an evil property developer too, but let’s be honest - no one really cares about that. All we care about is the crocodile!

There is a lot of drama in this film, as you would expect with a large hungry crocodile hunting its prey. The characters in this film are charming and loveable, and as a bonus this movie also features the sexy Daniella Wang, star of a few popular CAT 3 Hong Kong movies. This is a short movie, but its full of non-stop entertainment.

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY - USA

Released on the 24th of November, this was the first non-animated Resident Evil film to not feature Milla Jovovich - at least I think so, I tend not to remember too much about the Resident Evil films.

But I do remember that I enjoyed this film for what it was: a mixture of the first two games featuring characters like Claire and her brother Chris, lock-picking expert Jill who never picks a lock in the film, Leon and, of course, Wesker. And Ada Wong… who could forget Ada.

It’s clear that faithfulness to the game was the main importance for the film crew here, and in the end elements like the acting have been sacrificed, but I think it was worth it. Now if it only just didn’t have SO MUCH CGI in it…

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MAKMUM 2 - Indonesia

Released on the cusp of 2021, on the 30th of December, would you believe this is one of the only Indonesian horror movies I watched from 2021! Because I can’t believe it.

For a long time I was convinced there was no Part One of this movie series, and to this date while I know it exists, I have never seen it. Which I think is odd, because I did enjoy this film!

A Makmum is a wondering spirit that interrupts a Muslim’s prayer time, and this movie follows a woman called Rini - who is a kind of spirit medium - who returns to her local village to participate in a burial ritual and discovers that a Makmum is following her and her son.

This might be a little too heavy on the religion for some, but I didn’t mind and found it quite enjoyable.

GHOST MANSION - Korea

Released on the 30th of June, it’s no secret that I am not a fan of modern Korean horror movies. Too glitzy, too glamourous, too Hollywood. The opposite of what I expect from Korea. The good news is that this film feels like a return to the 2000’s era of Korea - gritty and entertaining.

If you’ve been following me for a while you would know that one of my most hated horror sub-genres is the anthology. I like short stories and short movies, but I don’t like them when presented in a longer format - with the exception of the Three Extremes movie.

What we have here though is an anthology movie set around a series of spooky tales that take place in an apartment complex. A young webtoon writes sits down and interviews the caretaker of the building who enlightens him with these creepy and gory tales.

Some great scenarios and stories combine together to create a very chilling movie. This was my surprise Korean horror movie of the year alongside The Hypnosis (covered in Part One of this article series).

SUICIDE FOREST VILLAGE - Japan

But not every movie in 2021 was worth talking about, and in fact there were a few stinkers from Japan that I feel I need to actively warn you to avoid!

Released on the 5th of February and directed by Takashi Shimizu of the Ju-On and The Grudge movie series, this movie was the second in his Village of Terror trilogy of films, with the first being the horrid Howling Village and the last one being the excellent Ox Head Village.

Using the well-known Japanese Aokigahara forest as its inspiration - and for those that don’t know it’s the infamous suicide forest - this movie is about a box from a village that contains a curse. The village is located deep inside the forest and is a place that once you enter, you never leave.

Or so they say. This movie is over long and over hyped, with boring characters, wooden dialogue and a premise that would have suited one of those low-budget found footage movies that Japan is famous for. I would avoid this one, but lots of people seem to like it.

HOMUNCULUS - Japan

Another movie some people seem to like is this one, although the general consensus is this movie is a bit shit. Released worldwide via Netflix on the 2nd of April, this is also directed by Takashi Shimizu. Clearly 2021 was his ‘experiment with shit movie ideas’ phase, because he released two awesome films in 2023 and 2024 with the Sana series.

As seems to be the norm in Japan, this movie is an adaptation of a manga which is probably a lot better than what this movie ended up being. In this film, we follow a man who has had some kind of strange experimental surgery that allows him to see people’s past traumas via their subconscious mind.

Sounds all a bit too science-y for me, and the end result was a very long movie that turned boring - and ridiculous - rather quickly, making it an utter chore fest to get through.

The effects were weird, the characters were unlikeable and the story was too smart for its own good. This movie has its fan due to the director, but I wonder if it would still be loved if it was from anyone else?

Two special shout-outs

OUIJA JAPAN - Japan

This movie holds a rather special place in my heart. Released on the 19th of October from a small indie studio called Tokyo Bay Films, under their Culture Shock label, this movie takes Battle Royale and throws in an Ouija board and a mobile phone app to create something new and unique.

An American woman living in Japan is desperate to be accepted by the locals, so she joins them in a retreat where they play a game calling upon the kokkurisan - the fox demon. A mysterious app is then downloaded on their phones, and the women are suddenly thrust into a game where it’s kill or be killed.

The crew behind this film are good friends of Shockmania, and you may have made the link between the Shockmania name and the studio name - it’s because the crew there inspired me to create Shockmania.

I am working closely with them to finish and release a previously lost film titled Hibagon, about a group of friends whose camping trip ends up a nightmare as they come face to face with the fabled Japanese bigfoot. But before that movie released, make sure you check out this!

THE AMUSEMENT PARK - USA

And finally, to round out 2021, I couldn’t go past this utter odd-ball of a film. Originally released in 1975 - and then disappearing from existence once it failed to find a distributor - this George A Romero title was re-discovered on his deathbed, then painstakingly restored to 4K and then widely released onto Shudder on the 8th of June.

This absurd film is a social commentary about how the elderly are mistreated in modern society. Well, more specifically, in the 1970’s society but it feels like nothing has changed in the 45 or so years since it was first filmed.

The movie follows the day of an older man in an amusement park, as he is swindled of money, watches as a dead elderly man’s body is ignored and is overlooked as a witness by the police because he isn’t viewed as being reliable.

This is a very odd, experimental film that will not be to everyone’s tastes, and was rumoured to be created as a kind education film about elder abuse, but in the end, this will be recognized as one of Romero’s more stranger pieces of work.

2021 wasn’t as stacked with releases as other years, but still shines though with a series of entertaining and original Hollywood released mixed with a smattering of must-watch (and must-avoid) Asian titles!

What are your favourites, or not so favourites? Leave me a comment below.

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