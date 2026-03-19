Can you believe that 2021 was 5 years ago? The world was just recovering from the COVID lockdowns and things were getting back on track, including the release of movies that had been delayed finally seeing the light of day.

This list is by no means comprehensive. There were hundreds of horror movies released from around the world - but I am only one person and I can only watch so much!

Here is part one of a list of movies released in their home country in 2021 celebrating their 5th birthday this year - they’ll be off to school next year, so let’s wish them luck. This list is in no particular order.

SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW - USA

Released on the 14th of May in the USA, the (at the time of writing this article) latest in the tired Saw franchise took me by surprise by casting comedian and Will Smith punching bag Chris Rock (I love you Chris, fuck Will Smith) into the gritty role of a detective investigating a series of Jigsaw style murders.

It was great to see the series move into a different direction, and Rock - alongside Samuel L Jackson who I always feel doesn’t suit serious roles - did a great job, exceeding my admittedly very low expectations. This is a movie I want to revisit in the next few years just to see if my opinion of it has changed.

Watch my YouTube video of this article to see more footage of each movie.

GHOST LAB - Thailand

Released on 26th of May throughout most of the world via Netflix, this drama sci-fi movie with heavy horror elements revolves around two ridiculously young and good-looking doctors who desperately try to prove the existence of ghosts. This movie also sparked the movie debut of Nuttanicha Dungwattanwanich who has gone onto feature in horror flicks Ziam and Halabala.

It’s a shame this movie was locked behind a digital paywall with Netflix, robbing it of a theatrical release even in its home territory, but don’t let that stop you watching this one.

THE FOREVER PURGE - USA

Released on the 2nd of July, just in time for America’s 4th of July celebrations, I have to admit that The Purge movies are very much a guilty pleasure. I even loved the TV series, but I have a hard time keeping up with the movies. The idea that there is one night a year where the gloves are off and you can do whatever you want is both awesome and terrifying.

However, this movie decided to get stupidly political, as is the norm for American cinema around this era. Thus, what we ended up with was a boring political tirade instead of a fun and entertaining film.

OLD - USA

Released on the 23rd of July, I believe that this movie is M Night Shyamalan at his genius best. This movie had me guessing for the entire duration, wondering what the heck could it be about and what the twist was going to be. And it didn’t disappoint me.

It was the atmosphere that captivated me, watching the characters slowly age as mistrust and paranoia set in. Shyamalan is one of the only directors I trust to take me on a rollercoaster ride, and I would recommend this to anyone who loves mystery with their horror.

CUBE - Japan

Released on the 22nd of October into Japanese cinemas, I am open to the debate on whether this sci-fi movie is also a horror film. A loose remake of the 1999 Canadian film of the same name - co-incidentally a film that I utterly adore - this version doesn’t quite have the same wow-factor the original did.

In case you don’t know what this is about, six strangers find themselves trapped in a maze of cubed rooms full of booby-traps and other devices designed to maim or kill them. Every so often the structure moves, making escape seem virtually impossible. But eventually they work out how to escape.

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CANDYMAN - USA

Released on the 27th of August, this movie wasn’t quite a remake and wasn’t quite a sequel to the entertaining Tony Todd 1993 version. This is yet another American movie that suffered due to pushing politics and an agenda rather than just trying to be entertaining and tell a good story.

The movie has its fans, but I am not one of them. So much wasted potential for this dormant series that deserved much better than what was released.

COFFIN HOMES - Hong Kong

Released on the 5th of August, this movie joins the pile of utter stinkers that were released in 2021. A comedy anthology movie - so it was already off to a bad start - this movie attempts to be a satirical look at the Hong Kong housing market.

But when Hong Kong cinema royalty is involved - such as Loletta Lee, Susan Shaw and Fruit Chan - and throw in Taiwan’s Tai Bo, you’d expect a hell of a lot more than a movie that fails to be funny or scary.

SUGAR STREET STUDIO - Hong Kong

Released on the 8th of August, three days after the previous movie on this list, this comedy horror was genuinely funny and actually quite entertaining - the complete polar opposite of Coffin Homes!

Made on an obvious shoe-string budget and without any mainland interference, this movie tells the story of a group of prop makers who are creating a movie set that just so happens to be the location of a murder suicide 30 years ago. They make contact with the ghosts within the building who paint a different picture of what actually happened that night.

This is the kind of Hong Kong horror movie that made me feel a bit nostalgic for the classic Hong Kong horror of the 80’s and 90s.

HALLOWEEN KILLS - USA

Released on the 15th of October, both theatrically and digitally, this is the second of the Danny McBride written trilogy of Halloween films that ignores the entire Halloween timeline, including Part 2, and sets itself up as a sequel to the sequel to the original. Hopefully that made sense.

I’ll be honest, I don’t remember too much about this film other than the scene at the hospital where the whole town seems to be there baying for blood, but the recasting of Nick Castle, the original 1978 Michael Myers, was a nice touch. Some people really dislike this film, I don’t believe I hated it, but it’s just not memorable, and that’s bad for a movie that came out less than 5 years ago!

BUNSHINSABA: HOICHI THE EARLESS - China

Released digitally on the 19th of May, this is the third movie in the popular Bunshinsaba VS Sadako Chinese horror movies series that has nothing to do with either Bunshinsaba or The Ring! This time the red-dressed Bixian aka The Pen Fairy teams up with Japanese yurei Sadako to defeat Jaroona, the Thai kumanthong who gets unleashed after Yumei accidentally makes a blood sacrifice to her statue!

And yes, it is an accident.

The professor from the first two movies returns for this one, complete with all his typical goofiness. The movie features an insane final fight, some very atmospheric sets, and while this is a Chinese horror movie, the ending is satisfactory enough that you don’t feel let down by it.

ESCAPE OF SHARK - China

Released digitally on the 12th of August, this creature feature is a hell of a fun ride. Shark movies are almost always fun, with some very rare exceptions, and while this movie just clocks in at over 65 minutes, that makes it the perfect pre-show for a horror movie marathon!

A resort is hit by a tsunami, causing a massive flood and unleashing a hungry shark. A group of survivors work together to try and escape the shark! But as you expect, there are lots of victims along the way. If you like shark movies that are just big, dumb fun, I can’t imagine you wouldn’t like this.

THE HYPNOSIS - Korea

Released on the 24th of March, this was the only Korean horror movie from 2021 that I enjoyed - which is odd because I believe this was the movie that most people disliked! Usually, the concept of hypnosis makes for a rather weak horror film because it’s used as a crutch to hide plot holes, but in this movie it all just fits together.

If you’re interested in this one, it’s not that easy to find, but hunting it down and watching it will be well worth your time. And as is typical for Korean films, it’s chock full of very good-looking men and women, so if you end up finding the movie boring, at least you’ve got eye candy to entertain you!

Keep an eye out for Part 2 of this article.

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