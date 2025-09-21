Don’t want to read? Watch a video of this article here.

We all want to have a bit of fun when watching a horror movie, right?

When it comes to Asian horror, most people would never think of Indonesia, let alone think their movies would be any fun. Almost 300 Million people live there - around 3.5% of the world’s population and the 4th most populous country in the world. They have the 8th largest GDP in the world, surpassing even France and the UK, but yet ask anyone to name you an Indonesian horror film, and they’ll probably just say Satan’s Slave or The Queen of Black Magic, if they can think of a title at all.

But their cinema industry is massive. In 2024, of the 258 locally produced movies in Indonesia, 155 films - or around 60% - were horror flicks.

Most of them were crap. But that’s beside the point.

Apparently, Indonesia even holds the Guiness Book of Records title for the highest amount of produced horror films per year of any countries’ movie industry.

But lately, most Indonesian horror movies have been either religious propaganda, a retelling of an already existing folklore tale, or a movie based on a twitter thread.

But there are some real gems out there, and here are five of them that I would recommend you watch if you really want to see what kind of fun can be had with Indonesian horror.

MACABRE [Rumah Dara] (2009)

Bloody, violent, gory… and so much fun. In 2007, two of Indonesia’s current hottest movie directors - Kimo Stamboel and Timo Tjahjanto - created a short film called Dara, which they then turned into this full-length movie two years later.

Known as Macabre, this movie draws on every road tripper’s fears - picking up the wrong hitchhiker. In this movie, six friends traveling to Jakarta (from Bandung) pick up a beautiful woman off the side of the road and offer her a lift home. She directs them back to her house where she lives with her mother and brothers, where they are offered a place to stay and food to eat for the night.

Not wanting to be rude, the friends accept the offer, but immediately strange things start happening. Their food is poisoned, they’re chained up and they’re attacked, one by one. Because this is a family of cannibals, and they’re hunting for fresh meat.

A standout performance from Shareefa Daanish as Dara, the matriarch of the family headlines this 95-minute gore fest, which isn’t for the faint of heart. Julie Estelle, who burst onto the scene a few years prior in the original Kuntilanak trilogy, play Ladya - the movie’s final girl. Interestingly, this was Julie’s last horror film, but not her last gory film, also having starred in Timo’s action blockbusters Headshot and The Night Comes For Us.

At times, the movie does fall back on the usual horror tropes - such as introducing a group of characters halfway through the film for the sole purpose of killing them off, but that’s forgiven when the rest of the film is so thrillingly entertaining, devilishly gory, and most importantly, devoid of any religion.

This is one of the top 5 horror movies I will always recommend to anyone who wants to explore Indonesian horror. I found it by accident, paying $2 for its Blu-ray release on a clearance sale. But the movie is definitely worth so much more.

MIDNIGHT SHOW (2016)

Have you ever been to the cinema to watch a horror film, only for the horror film to end up being real? That’s kind of the premise of this 2016 horror thriller which bears an identical name and very similar plot to another 2016 Troma-style American film.

But this film came first.

When I say that Indonesia used to make fun horror films, this is another very clear example. Slasher films aren’t that common nowadays in Indonesian horror, but a decade ago this movie was released to fill that void and it caused quite a bit of controversy as well.

This movie is set in a rundown cinema that screens movies at the end of their theatrical runs. One night, the owner of the cinema announces a massive coupe, he’s scored the hottest film in town, “Bocah”, a horror movie based on a true story of the murder of a child in Indonesia. But ominously, they’re showing the movie at midnight and on the same day that the killer featured in the movie will be released from prison.

Exactly what you think is going to happen, happens.

A handful of seemingly unrelated audience members appear before the session is about to take place, but as you find out while watching the film, each audience member has been selected very, very carefully.

Like all good slasher movies, this has a fabulous “didn’t see that coming” twist when the killer is revealed, and it also has an awesome final girl in Acha Septriasa, who is also featured in another movie on this list.

Gore hounds will enjoy the rather high body count and violent death scenes in the film, while the rest of you might think that watching a horror in an Indonesian cinema is not a good idea - especially if you’ve been personally invited to attend.

VIRGIN BEACH CREATURE [Jenglot Pantai Selatan] (2011)

Easily the silliest movie on this list, and also a movie that you would never, ever think would come from such a conversative country - this is a very rare creature feature film starring a bloodthirsty little creature famous in Indonesian folklore: a Jenglot, who supposedly acts as a protector of the beach.

But this movie is probably more well known for its ridiculous levels of barely covered up female flesh and a crazy ending that defies the logic of how an oven works.

A new tourist resort has just opened up and a group of friends, led by a photographer and a handful of his models, head there for work. But in the next village over, they’ve caught the mysterious Jenglot while fishing, who manages to break loose and go on one hell of a killing spree, taking care of anyone who dares to step foot on his precious beach.

This movie is almost everything you could want from a creature feature. The creature is ugly - and surprisingly very small, the plot makes no sense, the women are stunning, the boys are goofy and the effects are pure 80’s style puppetry. Thank God that CGI hadn’t infiltrated Indonesian cinema at this point.

Probably what’s more surprising about this film is that it’s directed by Rizal Mantovani. He was the man behind the original Kuntilanak trilogy, as well as its remakes, and no less than 7 films back in 2024 including titles like Sumala, Poison Sangga and The Train of Death. It seems that making smut like this didn’t affect his career in the slightest!

MUMUN (2022)

Comedy horrors are the hardest movies to make, and for an audience, one of the hardest things to watch. There are a handful of movies that have done comedy horror right - and I don’t mean movies like Scary Movie, but movies like Army of Darkness.

The bigger issue with comedy horrors come from the language barrier. What’s funny in Indonesian doesn’t necessarily translate well into English. But I feel that this film, Mumun, does a lot of things right to make it an Indonesian horror film you’ll have some fun with.

Starring Acha Septriasa in her second movie on this list, she plays the title character of Mumun and her twin sister. The movie goes something like this: on the eve of Mumum’s wedding, she is killed in accident after a case of mistaken identity. There is a gang of loan sharks after her sister, and they don’t realise that she’s an identical twin.

Now, as Muslim burial tradition entails, the body of the deceased must be wrapped in a shroud with a knot tied at the top of the head. After 40 days, the gravedigger is supposed to exhume the body and release the knot on the shroud, ensuring the deceased spirit can return to heaven.

Except that doesn’t happen in this film, and now Mumun’s spirit is cursed to remain on Earth. And she kind of wants revenge. First, for her death, and second for ruining her upcoming wedding.

Mumum is full of visual humour, meaning the audience doesn’t need to rely on understanding the dialogue to be able to have a few laughs. And while this movie still has some of the typical Indonesian brutality we would expect in a horror film - the accident scene of her getting run over is particularly over the top - it’s not the main focus of the film and doesn’t detract from an entertaining comedy horror film that relies on sight gags, slapstick and quality performances from its mostly comedic cast.

THE DOLL 3 (2022)

As you can tell from this list, I love slashers! Two of the four movies I’ve looked at so far fall into this category, and so does this fifth film. In fact, this is probably the most slasher like movie on the list, and one that will be instantly recognizable to a particular type of horror movie fan.

Killer doll movies are a dime a dozen in the horror genre. Off the top of your head, you can easily name five titles. The problem with the killer doll subgenre is that most filmmakers get lazy and call their movies “The Doll” - there are several Asian films with the same title such as the separate 2015 Mongolian and Chinese movies!

But Indonesia’s The Doll movies are something different. While this is titled as Part 3, this is actually the fourth movie in the series - with the first two numbered titles and a spin-off called Sabrina. These three movies are all interconnected with each other. They’re all about the same ugly doll that doesn’t really do much. But there are two re-occurring characters that those movies focused on: Laras and Raynard. They are essentially a husband and wife team of spirit hunters - if you’re thinking they’re like the Warren’s from The Conjuring series, you’d be on the right track.

But in this sequel they take a very back step, appearing only in a brief cameo. The two ugly dolls from the first three movies are thankfully nowhere to be seen - instead they are replaced by Bobby, the greatest horror movie killing doll in Indonesian history.

In a plot straight out of A Child’s Play, the Bobby doll is possessed by the soul of Gian, a young boy who kills himself at his sister’s engagement party after he struggles to grip with the trauma of losing his parents.

All alone, his sister Tara commissions the services of a shaman to resurrect Gian into the body of Bobby, who then commences a brutal killing spree of anyone who gets in his way of spending time with his sister.

Disappointingly, there aren’t enough deaths in this movie, but what is here is quite gory and brutal, including a nice little homage to Rumah Dara by introducing two police officers for the sole purposes of killing them mere moments later. The ending is a bit of a fizzer too, but otherwise the first 90 or so minutes of this film are pure killer doll slasher entertainment.

If you’ve never seen any of the Indonesian The Doll movies, then you can safely start with this film knowing that you won’t be missing any of the story and continuity from the previous three films.

I’ve just skimmed the surface on fun Indonesian horror movies - but I am sure you can come up with some titles that I have overlooked, so please leave me a comment below with movies that you would recommend to me, or others, who want to engage with some mindlessly fun horror flicks from the country with the world’s fourth biggest population.

