The Arty Dans

The Arty Dans

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Molly O'Blivion's avatar
Molly O'Blivion
Sep 21

I've added all of these to my watchlist over on Letterboxd! I love the detail you've gone into here, and your enthusiasm for these films is contagious. I'm especially interested in Midnight Show! As someone who is shamefully unfamiliar with Indonesian horror, thank you for this. <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arty Dans
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Arty Dans
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture