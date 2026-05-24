A Vietnamese film centered around everyone’s favourite fried chicken restaurant, a Japanese gore fest about two killers who find love and an Indonesian movie so controversial that the producer pulled the movie from cinema after death threats.

These are some of the wackiest Asian horror movies that you must watch.

This article is available as a video on the Shockmania YouTube channel, complete with footage from the movies! Check it out below if you don’t want to read on.

Red Spell Spells Red (Hong Kong, 1983)

The absolutely epitome of 1980’s Hong Kong sleazy and exploitation cinema. When you think of the well-known Hong Kong horror films from the 70’s and 80’s, no doubt your mind will remember the catalogue of the Shaw Brothers - a company with two very distinct movie portfolios: kung fu classics and sleazy horror productions.

They saw incredible success with movies like Black Magic and Hex, amongst many other films, which lead to the inevitable rise of other productions houses looking to capture their success.

That’s where we get this company called Nikko. There isn’t much known about this small little production house that seems to have been established in 1982 and whose output includes only two titles - the creepy crawly Centipede Horror and this title: Red Spell Spells Red, which is much better than its original Cantonese title of Red Spell Boy.

In this movie, a documentary film crew in Malaysia investigating a tomb belonging to a red dwarf ghost release it form its trap. From Malaysia they head over to Borneo to stay at a long house in a remote village, where the ghost of the dwarf has followed them, causing chaos with possessions and death.

But the story is more of a side element than the main attraction here.

This could be one of the more extreme Asian movies from the 80s. If you know anything about Centipede Horror, then you’ll know what to expect here. Whereas that movie had the cast interacting with real life centipedes - and let’s not go into too many details about that - this movie ups that ante. Live scorpions crawl over our actors’ bodies, and real animals are sacrificed on celluloid. The 80’s were a time without borders, and rightfully this is a practice that is no longer considered normal for movie making. The lack of budget to create realistic animal props is no excuse to end the life of an animal just for a movie.

Mix in sporadic scenes of sex and nudity, and you’ve got the exact kind of movie that the UK would have banned for being a video nasty. And rightfully so. This was a Hong Kong Cat 3 movie before the Cat 3 rating was even a thing.

On top of the animal cruelty, the biggest problem with this movie - and indeed with Centipede Horror - is that it kind of makes no sense. Very typical for Hong Kong cinema, too much happens too quickly, with lots of important plot points omitted due to poor writing. This would be the last film from Nikko, but it lives on to this day and could certainly be considered absolutely wacky.

Dendam Pocong Mupeng (Indonesia, 2010)

There was a time when Indonesian horror cinema wasn’t all high-budget productions about black magic possessions set in remote villages about young girls or cheating husbands. Or pretty dancers.

There was a time when Indonesian horror cinema was clever, funny and outrageous. Where local filmmakers would create productions for the sole purpose of pushing the boundaries as far as they could.

With Indonesia being a majority Muslim country, you could imagine there are some topics and themes that wouldn’t be well received - such as sex and nudity. And while you could probably count on your hand the amount of Indonesian films with actual nudity in it (put your hand down Joko, we all know about Impetigore’s international version vs your local one!)

You could then imagine the controversy that a film called “The Menstruating Ghost of Puncak” would cause. It’s a famous case of movie censorship in Indonesia in the 2010s. Unfortunately, that film is lost to time. Most likely hidden in the vault of the movie’s producer, almost certain to never see the light of day - much like the 2006 film Pocong, but for different reasons.

That movie was turned into this movie - a heavily watered down film that still appears to retain the wackiness of the original. Although having never seen the original, it’s hard to compare them.

In this film, a married couple stupidly die after a failed attempt a coitus. The man is hot and rearing to go, but yet for some reason is blissfully unaware that his wife is ovulating. She rejects him, so he goes to spy on her friend in the shower. She catches him in the act, but while throwing a candle at him, she falls off the loose balcony to her death. He then panics and grabs an electricity cable, electrocuting him in the process.

Fast forward almost a year, and the house is resold to a man who turns it into a boarding house. But the couple still live there.. as ghosts! And she is still menstruating!

Throw in horny adults - both male and female - and you’ve got a movie about as wacky and cringey as you could imagine. The effects are cheap, the acting is cheap and the audio is ear bleeding! That’s probably what adds to the charm of this movie.

Yes, it has a charm. A really wacky one.

KFC (Vietnam, 2016)

Wacky might not be an appropriate adjective for this movie. Crazy and disgusting might be more suitable, but the premise behind this body horror title certainly matches the standard definition of wacky.

My guess is that your first question is “What does this movie have to do with Kentucky Fried Chicken?”. I think we can all agree that fried chicken is the greatest comfort food in the world, regardless of whether its KFC, Nene Chicken, Marry Brown, Gami or any other worldwide chains that sell this goodness.

Well, the movie kind of revolves around the same KFC location somewhere in Vietnam. At this location, a bunch of strange characters meet each other - such as a doctor and his wicked gang who attack people and eat them.

Yes - eat them. Apparently, the food at the KFC isn’t delicious enough for them.

No doubt there is an audience for this movie. It has an official Vinegar Syndrome bluray release that is still available for purchase at the time of making this video that features an interview with the director which would be very interesting to watch. I would love to know more about what went through his head when he made this one.

This is not a movie you would expect from Vietnam, so if you’re experience with Viet horror has been limited - or restricted to mostly those period style horror films that end up being terrible - then this will come as a real shock. This is not the norm, this is very much an exception, and if this type of film is down your alley then you would probably enjoy it immensely.

Personally, it wasn’t my cup of tea, but at 69 minutes long it was just enough to taste test what this director was capable of. Interestingly, he went on to co-directed the awesome Kumanthong two year later, and then completely tarnished both his legacy and the name of Kumanthong by directing one of the worst Viet films made in decades - Jackpot Island: Kumanthong Returns - the so-called sequel that never needed to exist.

Brutal (Japan, 2017)

When it comes to wacky films from Asia, Japan is the low hanging fruit. I could make an entire series of articles [videos spanning hours long] that would cover the wacky film output of Japan. And one day I will do that, but not today.

For the sake of this article though I want to focus on this really odd, really wacky, kind of sickening movie. This movie makes the previous title, KFC, look like a children’s program.

I don’t even know where to start with this one. First, let’s look at the two characters in this movie, simply known as Man and Woman. That’s a very interesting choice, essentially dehumanising the two leads to ensure the audience feels no connection to them.

Then there is film presentation itself. If you get seasick easily, then this title will trigger that reaction in you. Liberal use of the “shaky” cam, extreme close ups, dust and specks added to the final cut of the film alongside other visual effects like negative glitching, vignetting and colour desaturation just add to the overall uncomfortable viewing experience.

There is also the absolutely awesome Asami as a talking severed head. Not one of her best performances, but definitely one of her more unique ones!

Due to its nature as a body horror movie, the movie is exceptionally gory. The violence is strong, confronting and doesn’t discriminate between males and females. It’s just there - a window into the world of two psychotically crazy people who find love with each other. And their version of making love involves stabbing. Lots and lots of stabbing.

This is the true epitome of wacky Asian horror. And it starts to make sense towards the end of the film when the motivations of both our characters are revealed to each other, solidifying why they are the perfect couple for each other.

Mai-chan’s Daily Life (Japan, 2016)

I can’t discuss wacky Asian horror movies without mentioning one of the most infamous titles to ever come from Japan: Mai-chan’s Daily Life. And as crazy, wacky, insane and downright bizarre this movie is - it’s not a patch on its source material.

Based on an ‘ero guro’ manga series - meaning it has a focus on eroticism, sexual corruption and decadence, essentially something that is both erotic and grotesque - this was originally a two-book collection, both containing a series of short stories. Mai-chan’s Daily Life was the name of the second book containing 13 chapters.

The movie doesn’t follow any of those stories, but rather it creates a new one, including introducing a new character called Miyako who accepts a job as a maid at a mysterious residence that already has two maids - one of those being the title character of Mai.

For those who don’t know anything about this franchise, you might be wondering why is this wacky? It’s just a perverted Japanese movie about sexualised maids.

Well, let me explain to you. You’ll want to sit down for this one though.

Mai-chan is an immortal. She can also regenerate parts of her body that she might lose. These two points are important as Mai-chan’s sole purpose in life is to be a sexual slave for people who like their sexual activities a bit more… violent.

She gets stabbed, bitten, eaten, ripped open, her eyes gauged out. Anything you can think of gets done to her. And the next day she returns back to normal as if nothing has happened. No scars, no missing body parts. And all of this happens in front of the owner of the mansion who is relegated to life in a wheelchair.

It’s a quite confronting movie and one that the utter gore-hounds would love. This is more brutal than Brutal, and while the blood and body parts look less realistic than the previous film, the level of gore puts that to shame. In fact, there are sections of the film so brutal they are presented in saturated black and white, reducing some of the more violent aspects of the film.

The movie stars adult video actress An Koshi in the lead role of Mai-chan. She’s no stranger to wacky Japanese horror movies, nor a stranger to being nude on screen with quite a large back catalogue of adult movie titles, so you know exactly what to expect with this title: blood, gore, nudity and utter wackiness.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Thanks for reading this article. Have you seen any of these films, and if so, which ones? Leave a comment below with your thoughts.

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