A direct sequel to 28 Years Later, which in of itself is a piggy back sequel to 28 Weeks Later, which had come 18 years prior, having itself been the sequel for 28 Days Later, which had preceded that movie by 202 weeks!

Its story continues the character journeys of Spike (Alfie Williams) - the young, wayward son, of the parents who in the name of equity split their screen time evenly in 28 Years Later - and Dr. Ian Kelson (Fiennes), the creator of the titular Bone Temple. At least, I believe that was its intention.

Full disclosure, I went into this movie with tepid expectations. I still am not sure whether I liked or disliked 28 Years Later, and that the keys to this one was handed over by Danny Boyle to the director of The Marvels didn’t do much to move the enticement needle. However, I heard some positive reviews from trusted sources, so I decided to hold my nose and plunge in.

In a bold move this movie actually picks up very soon after from when that prior movie left off. Spike is surrounded by the Jimmys, given a chance to join their ranks in a Dune duel with one of their other members. (Spoiler - the movie does not kill him off in the opening sequence). He soon learns that he does not have the stomach to be a Jimmy, as we learn they are a sadistic squad directed to do not-so-nice things under the leadership of Lord Jimmy (Jack O’Connell), who refers to himself as the son of the devil.

Meanwhile, we find the good doctor going about his day, trying to co-exist with a sense of harmony in this new world. We find that he is lonely, dolling on a few remnants of the past, but keeping himself busy building up his ossuary and playing nice with a terrifying, and well endowed, infected Alpha.

The movie is quite deliberate in fleshing out two key characters: Lord Jimmy and Dr. Kelson. And when the camera is on either, the movie is at its best. Both Fiennes as Kelson, and O’Connell as Lord Jimmy, shine, and when they are on screen I was transfixed. They prove to be diametrically opposed characters, in ideals and sensibilities, and their interactions in the 3rd act are excellent to watch play out.

Lost in the shuffle is Spike. His character is relegated as a sidepiece, and part McGuffin. He is clearly not up to the task to be among Lord Jimmy and his ilk and is even taken under the wing of one of them -Jimmy Ink (Erin Kellyman). Much of this does not make sense, particularly why Jimmy Ink would look after him when it is later revealed she genuinely believes and has reverence for Satan.

And herein lies the real issue with this movie: no verisimilitude. What made 28 Days Later so gripping was how it thrust you in the plight of these survivors in a world full of dangers from everywhere. Much like in 28 Years Later, the infected are sparingly featured, but at least they were still very menacing. In this movie, they seem to only pose a threat to a handful of red shirt characters. The Jimmys seem to disregard them entirely as a threat, and the movie demonstrates it as evidently so. Even Spike takes one down without much issue at one point, in close combat mind you.

On that, I simply never felt dread by the Jimmys. I believe Nia was drawing inspiration from Kubrick, but whereas the Droogs in Clockwork were indeed horrific hooligans, they prayed on those weaker than them. But aren’t we to believe they are on a quarantined island of survivors. Why would they be any less capable, let alone completely helpless and quivering red shirts.

While the 3rd act was entertaining, a lot of meat was left on the bone. The action sequences suffer quite a bit from lacking proper fight coordination and direction. And I really did enjoy how the movie resolved, even though I still kept shaking my head at how were the two smallest, weakest characters able to crucify a grown man upside down, forget the fact they did so while he was conscious!!

Fiennes and O’Connell single handedly lift this movie up from a 2 to a 3 GHOSTs. It is better than the 2nd half of 28 Years Later, but not as good as the 1st half. (And yes, they got me at the very end with the credit roll… music is still in my head as I type this)

GHOST Rating - 3/5

GENRE Sci-Fi Horror

DIRECTOR Nia DaCosta

STARRING Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams

ORIGINAL TITLE 28 Weeks Later: The Bone Temple

ALTERNATIVE TITLE N/A

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN UK, USA and Canada

RELEASE DATE 15 January 2026

