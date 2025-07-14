The Arty Dans

The Arty Dans

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Horror Historian's avatar
Horror Historian
Jul 14

This one has been on my watchlist for a while. It's rare to combine soccer and horror in films for some reason.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arty Dans
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Arty Dans
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture