The Arty Dans
THE ELIXIR (Indonesia, 2025) - REVIEW
Are we sick of zombie movies yet?
Oct 30
•
Arty Dans
1
1
HOST (Thailand, 2025) - REVIEW
This is the type of fairy Godmother I want!
Oct 28
•
Arty Dans
DETECTIVE KIEN: THE HEADLESS HORROR (Vietnam, 2025) - REVIEW
Adding the word "horror" in your title is a bold move, let's see if it paid off!
Oct 27
•
Arty Dans
1
THE GHOST GAME (Korea, 2025) - REVIEW
Six teens, a seance and the potential for YouTube stardom. What could go wrong?
Oct 20
•
Arty Dans
1
TENEMENT (Cambodia, 2024) - REVIEW
A manga artist, a creepy building, a hidden curse - sound familiar?
Oct 16
•
Arty Dans
1
3
STIGMATIZED PROPERTIES: POSSESSION (Japan, 2025) - REVIEW
Not one or two, but four scary properties in this massive sequel!
Oct 13
•
Arty Dans
1
1
MAD OF MADNESS aka ANGKARA MURKA (Indonesia, 2025) - REVIEW
Just the type of movie Dr Arty Dans ordered to cure Indonesian horror fatigue
Oct 8
•
Arty Dans
1
UTUSAN IBLIS: DIA YANG BERADA DI ANTARA KITA (Indonesia, 2025) - REVIEW
What a mouthful of a title, just call it "The Devil's Messenger"
Oct 2
•
Arty Dans
1
September 2025
SETAN ALAS! (aka THE DRAFT!) (Indonesia, 2023) - REVIEW
I know I asked for something original, however...
Sep 29
•
Arty Dans
1
Trailer - WITCHCRAFT (China 2025) - English Subtitles
This looks like the best Chinese horror movie in a decade
Sep 22
•
Arty Dans
1
5 Super Fun Indonesian Horror Movies
Not religious, not boring - just pure horror fun! Guaranteed.
Sep 21
•
Arty Dans
2
2
BAMBI: THE RECKONING (UK, 2025) - REVIEW
Jagged Edge... you did it. You made a really fun movie. Kudos!
Sep 11
•
Arty Dans
1
