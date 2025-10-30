The Arty Dans

The Arty Dans

THE ELIXIR (Indonesia, 2025) - REVIEW
Are we sick of zombie movies yet?
  
Arty Dans
HOST (Thailand, 2025) - REVIEW
This is the type of fairy Godmother I want!
  
Arty Dans
DETECTIVE KIEN: THE HEADLESS HORROR (Vietnam, 2025) - REVIEW
Adding the word "horror" in your title is a bold move, let's see if it paid off!
  
Arty Dans
THE GHOST GAME (Korea, 2025) - REVIEW
Six teens, a seance and the potential for YouTube stardom. What could go wrong?
  
Arty Dans
TENEMENT (Cambodia, 2024) - REVIEW
A manga artist, a creepy building, a hidden curse - sound familiar?
  
Arty Dans
STIGMATIZED PROPERTIES: POSSESSION (Japan, 2025) - REVIEW
Not one or two, but four scary properties in this massive sequel!
  
Arty Dans
MAD OF MADNESS aka ANGKARA MURKA (Indonesia, 2025) - REVIEW
Just the type of movie Dr Arty Dans ordered to cure Indonesian horror fatigue
  
Arty Dans
UTUSAN IBLIS: DIA YANG BERADA DI ANTARA KITA (Indonesia, 2025) - REVIEW
What a mouthful of a title, just call it "The Devil's Messenger"
  
Arty Dans

September 2025

