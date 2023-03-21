The Arty Dans

Who Is The Arty Dans?

Oh, you know me. Probably met me 10 years ago when I was still a naive 30 year old, or 20 years ago when I still had a luscious head of wonderful hair.

Now I am that dude who talks about Asian horror movies. And action movies. Sometimes other movies too.

Just to clarify, my real name is NOT Arty - it’s Daniel. Or Dan for short. Dans is just a nickname that came about from my days working at an arcade where I would use the handle “Dans Dans Revolution” (yes a play on Dance Dance Revolution) on internet forums. As I got older, I ditched the “revolution” part and just became DansDans.

I registered a website in 2019, but I couldnt have dansdans.com (don’t click on it) because it was something like $2,000AU per year. Forget that, I’m not rich. So I settled on theartydans.com and went from there. I created a YouTube channel and the rest is history.

I have Social Media

I hate Social Media, but I am sure most of you like it. So you can find me at the following dark holes of the internet:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheArtyDans

YouTube Channel 2: https://www.youtube.com/@AsianFilmFans

Odysee (like YouTube but not as dumb): https://odysee.com/@TheArtyDans:5

Instagram: @TheArtyDans

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arty.dans

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/TheArtyDans

Web: www.theartydans.com

